How Much Money FIFA ‘Will Make’ From 2026 World Cup

It comes as no surprise that the biggest World Cup in history is poised to bring in a jaw-dropping sum for FIFA, who have spearheaded what appears to be the most lucrative sporting event of all time.

This summer’s showpiece event, unfolding across the United States, Canada and Mexico, was always going to bring in staggering revenue just from the sheer size of the tournament alone. The 2026 World Cup features an expanded 48 teams and 104 matches, which means more tickets and broadcasting rights to sell, as well as increased sponsorship opportunities.

Combined with the exorbitant resale market, which FIFA stands to rake in 30% of every secondary transaction, the governing body is set to exceed its revenue targets for the last four years ... and then some.

FIFA to Bank ‘10 Figures’ in 2026 Alone

The 2026 World Cup will be a spectacle throughout the United States this summer. | Solrac Santiago/NurPhoto/Getty Images

According to FIFA’s most recent financial report, outlined by The Guardian, the governing body will bring in around $8.9 billion this year, nearly $4 billion more than the $5.24 billion generated from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The numbers only get more outrageous when factoring in the four-year cycle in the build-up to this summer’s World Cup. FIFA stands to walk away with a total $13.1 billion from the following revenue procured from 2023 to 2026:

2023: $1.2 billion

2024: $0.5 billion

2025: $2.5 billion

2026: $8.9 billion

Much of FIFA’s revenue budget comes from the $3.9 billion from TV broadcasting and income. The second-largest intake comes in the form of $3 billion from hospitality and ticket sales.

Sponsorship revenue is also expected to exceed $2.8 billion at the World Cup.

FIFA Cashes in, But Fans Pay the Price

Gianni Infantino is pioneering the most lucrative World Cup in history. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Not a single second of soccer has been played yet, but the 2026 World Cup is already a monumental success for FIFA—financially, that is. After all, what does the governing body have to complain about when they are raking in over $13 billion?

Yet fans, players and managers across the globe have hurled criticism at FIFA for the tournament’s steep ticket pricing that is preventing diehard fans from affording a place in the stands to watch their teams compete this summer.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently criticized FIFA for making the tournament “so expensive,” emphasizing that “fans are the key” to the magic of the World Cup. U.S. men’s national team forward Tim Weah also hit out at the “too expensive” tickets that will cause “real fans [to] miss matches.”

Parking prices and train prices have also come under scrutiny, with New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill taking aim at FIFA for leaving the state with a “$48 million bill to safely get fans to and from games” without any financial help, causing train fares to hike from $12.90 to $150 for a trip from Penn Station in New York City to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The noise surrounding the tournament will only increase as it gets closer and closer, especially if prices continue to spiral out of control.

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