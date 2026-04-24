Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Abzorb 1890 Release Info

Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are continuing their partnership with the launch of the ABZORB 1890. The new release marks the 12th collaboration between Freshgoods and the legendary brand. With the release, Joe Freshgoods brings his signature storytelling to a newly introduced silhouette.

The legendary Chicago artist brings experimental energy to his collaborative take on a newly introduced New Balance style, the ABZORB 1890.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance ABZORB 1890

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Abzorb 1890 pack. | New Balance

Flashing lights. Chrome everything. Gloss. Shine. Bold colors. High saturation. The 1990s music videos didn't make sense – and they didn't need to. They were cinematic, out-of-the-box, and unpredictable.

For his latest New Balance collaboration, Joe Freshgoods channeled that same weird and expressive energy into the ABZORB 1890. Each colorway, fiery "Finger Waves" and electric "Naughty Things," serves as a distinct scene, with its own mood.

Joe Freshgoods' Vision

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Abzorb 1890 pack. | New Balance

"The goal was to make the shoes feel like a moment, not just a product," said Joe Robinson, Founder and Creative Director of Joe Freshgoods.

"Something that feels cinematic and intentional from every angle. This campaign is inspired by the mid to late '90s music videos that shaped how I first experienced Black creativity. That era felt experimental, expressive, and a little unpredictable. This project is about channeling that same energy. Each colorway is tied to a different mood, similar to how those videos created distinct scenes."

History

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Abzorb 1890 pack. | New Balance

Though this futuristic design was derived from archival models, the ABZORB 1890 has an innovative design language all its own. A wave cutout pattern over an exposed mesh upper, inspired by the 890v3, tops the 2002's ABZORB-cushioned sole unit. Freshgoods adds his creative touch to each colorway, playing with texture, shine, and contrast.

The partnership of Joe Freshgoods (JFG) and New Balance has been a game-changer in the sneaker world. Since its inception in 2020, it has helped transform New Balance from a brand known for "dad shoes" into a leader in cutting-edge, lifestyle sneakers.

Shopping Information

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Abzorb 1890 pack. | New Balance

The two colorways of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance ABZORB 1890 launch will be available globally on NewBalance.com and at select retailers starting April 30, 2026. The suggested retail price is $200 in adult sizes.

Fans do not want to miss the initial launch, otherwise they will be stuck paying resale prices. However, shoppers who desperately want the highly anticipated kicks can find them on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.