Cameron Jordan Shows Off Saints-Themed Air Jordan Cleats
After bolstering their roster this NFL offseason, the New Orleans Saints are going to have a scary defense. Not only will Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan be in the backfield a lot, but he will look good doing it.
Jordan is an 8x NFL Pro Bowler and one of the most tenured players on Jordan Brand's football roster. The 34-year-old regularly wears unreleased Air Jordan cleats, often showing a penchant for classic models. He showed off his footwear rotation last August, which included custom sneakers.
This past weekend, Jordan showed off his new rotation of Air Jordan cleats on social media. Jordan posted two videos, with the first captioned the video, "When it's time to figure out what @jumpman23 cleat to break in next."
Below is Jordan's Instagram video and breakdown of the cleats for fans who want to buy similar pairs of the models online at retail price.
Jordan has his work cut out for him when choosing which cleats to wear first. In the brief video, we see multiple colorways of Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 11. All of the cleats in the video come in black and gold Saints-inspired colorways.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, they are all player-exclusive models that will not be released to the public. However, online shoppers can choose from several cleated and non-cleated versions of the Air Jordan 1 on the Nike website.
It is sure to be an exciting summer leading up to the 2024 NFL Preseason. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.
