The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (April 7-12)

After a bit of a lull last week, the sneaker release calendar has heated back up for the second week of April. As the college basketball season hits a crescendo and the NBA nears the final stretch of the regular season, there are plenty of exciting hoop shoes hitting shelves.

But the extra hype makes it harder for shoppers to find the sneakers at retail price. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the five best sneakers dropping between April 7-12, 2026.

Nike Ja 3 "Explorer"

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" colorway. | Nike

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The Nike Ja 3 "Explorer" colorway will drop at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers in adult ($135), big kid ($112), and little kid ($97) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The "Explorer" colorway features a gradient design of Dynamic Yellow blending into Green Spark on the upper. Meanwhile, Ja logos, Nike Swooshes, and Jurassic Park branding appear in Black and University Red.

Nike Ja 3 "Raptor"

The Nike Ja 3 "Raptor" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Raptor" colorway will drop at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10. Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers in adult ($135), big kid ($112), and little kid ($97) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The "Raptor" colorway sports a bold blend of Anthracite leading into Yellow Ochre on the upper. The branding appears in Bright Crimson to complete the fierce aesthetic.

Air Jordan 1 High "Flight Club"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" colorway launches at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 11. The shoes will be released in full-family sizing: Adult ($185), Big Kid ($140), Little Kid ($85), and Toddler ($70). on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The "Flight Club" colorway sports a Black woven textile upper with University Red detailing and Sail accents as a retro nod to the popular mail-in membership program that ran throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s.

adidas Harden Vol. 10 "TMC"

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon" colorway. | adidas

Last week, Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle with a special sneaker tribute against the Los Angeles Lakers. The blue-and-white kicks are a nod to the rapper's roots, complete with the "TMC" flag on the heels.

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon" colorway will officially launch at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 12. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com, the adidas app, and select stores.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Green Glow"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Glow Green" colorway. | Hibbett

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Green Glow" colorway will launch at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 12. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes at adidas.com and popular retail stores.

The silhouette sports a Core Black Upper with Lime Burst detailing that pops off the shoe. Unlike the other shoes on the list, this colorway should be easy for everyone to buy at the retail price online. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.