Bad Bunny's Adidas BadBo 1.0 "Rise" Drops This Weekend

No musical artist has enjoyed a better year than Bad Bunny. The award-winning rapper has dominated the charts and pop culture conversation throughout 2026. Now, the Puerto Rican icon is expanding his footprint in the footwear industry with another highly anticipated sneaker drop this weekend.

Everyone remembers Bad Bunny debuting the adidas BadBo 1.0 in the "White" colorway during his unforgettable Super Bowl LX halftime performance. But in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny debuted the "Rise" colorway during his press conference. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of how to buy the shoes this weekend.

Shopping Information

The adidas BadBo 1.0 "Rise" colorway. | adidas

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The adidas BadBo 1.0 "Rise" colorway launches at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 28. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $160 in adult sizes on adidas.com, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

Fans who miss the initial drop can find the shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. However, they need to be prepared to pay above retail price. Currently, the kicks have an average resale price of $257 on StockX.

Design Details

The adidas BadBo 1.0 "Rise" colorway. | adidas

Fans got their first look at the "Rise" colorway in April 2025 in Bad Bunny's music video for "BOKeTE." The silhouette sports a Beige upper with Core Black detailing. A white midsole and laces offer a complementary contrast, while Bad Bunny's logos pop off the tongues and heels.

The lifestyle shoe features premium nubuck and hairy teasel suede uppers, an EVA midsole, and translucent rubber outsole. At the heart of the shoe remains the iconic BadBo signature logo (a star drawing inspiration from the Puerto Rican flag). It symbolizes origin, joy, and the limitless possibilities that come from staying true to your roots.

Bad Bunny x adidas

Bad Bunny wears the adidas BadBo 1.0 "Rise" colorway. | adidas

The adidas BadBo 1.0 is the culmination of a five-year-long partnership between Bad Bunny and adidas. It is the artist's first-ever signature adidas shoe, and it does not stop there.

To complete the look, adidas Originals is launching an accompanying full BadBo apparel capsule. Inspired by Benito's personal style outside the spotlight, the lifestyle collection offers pieces designed for comfort without compromising on quality or design integrity.

Bad Bunny wears the adidas BadBo 1.0 "Rise" colorway. | adidas

The apparel collection includes track jackets, track pants, sweatshirts, hats, and a standout heavyweight sweat suit, crafted from high-quality French terry cotton, all embodying the same premium approach that defines the BadBo silhouette.

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