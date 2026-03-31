James Harden's Adidas Sneakers Honor Nipsey Hussle

The connection between Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden and the late Nipsey Hussle has always been more than just a friendship between two Los Angeles legends.

It's a shared commitment to the "Marathon" mindset. After Nipsey's tragic passing in 2020, Harden is among many athletes who taken on Nipsey's marathon mantra.

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Just before the former Artesia High School standout faces his hometown Los Angeles Lakers tonight, Harden unveiled a special sneaker tribute to his friend: the adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon" colorway.

adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon"

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon" colorway. | adidas

Designed in collaboration with The Marathon Clothing, founded by the Crenshaw icon, it celebrates the enduring legacy of Nipsey Hussle, a close friend and mentor of Harden.

The silhouette features an eye-catching royal blue upper, inspired by Nipsey's signature color, complemented by white accents on the adidas Three Stripes.

Also, details include a Crenshaw print on the insole, with a "The Marathon Continues" flag on the heel tab, reflecting his enduring message of long-term vision and perseverance.

Release Information

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon" colorway. | adidas

Harden will debut the "Marathon" colorway against the Lakers on Tuesday, March 31. The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon" colorway will officially launch at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 12.

Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com, the adidas app, and select stores.

Adidas launched Harden's tenth signature sneaker in December 2025. Known for pushing the envelope of performance technology and basketball fashion, the shoe is tailored for versatile, creative players, drawing directly from Harden's personal vision.

Tech Specs

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon" colorway. | adidas

Harden took a hands-on approach to everything from material textures to colorways. According to adidas, Harden's latest shoe authentically mirrors the Cavaliers guard's identity and evolution as both an athlete and cultural icon.

The adidas Harden Vol 10 is engineered for effortless versatility, delivering a seamless blend of performance and lifestyle. Tech specs include full-length LIGHTBOOST for lighter and greater energy return, with a conforming cuff that provides a dynamic fit and freedom of movement.

Additionally, the molded upper ensures secure lockdown and comfort through every play. Lastly, the radial multidirectional traction design on the outsole retains the recognizable Harden design patterns, refined for optimized grip, improved traction, and enhanced on-court control.

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon" colorway. | adidas

As Nipsey famously said, "the marathon continues." Fans can count on more heat from Harden and adidas as the NBA approaches the final stretch of the regular season.

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