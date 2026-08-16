The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (August 18-23)

A new week is upon us, and that means a fresh slate of exciting sneaker drops. As always, the classics will dominate newer models hitting shelves. Even better, brands are treating fans to some iconic colorways of their favorite silhouettes.

From retro tennis shoes to updated soccer trainers to old-school basketball kicks, there is something for every fan this week. Below are the five best sneakers releasing between August 18-23, 2026.

Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Photon Dust and Dusty Cactus"

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Photon Dust and Dusty Cactus" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Photon Dust and Dusty Cactus" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 18. Online shoppers can buy the old-school tennis shoes for $180 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The U.S. Open is almost here, which means it's time for Nike to re-release Andre Agassi's iconic shoes. Despite the silhouette's legendary status, this colorway probably won't sell out on release day. So, fans should have no trouble buying a pair.

New Balance Made in UK 991V2 "Walnut"

The New Balance Made in UK 991V2 "Walnut" colorway. | New Balance

The New Balance Made in UK 991V2 "Walnut and Shitake" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 20. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $249.99 in adult sizes at newbalance.com.

The "Walnut and Shitake" colorway draws inspiration from the timeless style and premium feel of luxury accessories. The mix of light and dark earth tones, embroidered elements, and premium materials gives the silhouette an elegant feel.

Air Jordan 3 "Laser"

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 22. Online shoppers can buy the retro hoop shoes for $230 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

It's been 23 years since Jordan Brand gifted these unreleased sneakers to Michael Jordan on his 40th birthday. Since then, they've taken on legendary status in the sneaker world. It will be interesting to see if the abundance of recent Air Jordan 3 releases dampens this drop.

Nike Cryoshot Tiempo '94 OG "Black and White"

The Nike Cryoshot Tiempo '94 OG "Black and White" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Cryoshot Tiempo '94 OG "Black and White" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22. Online shoppers can buy the retro soccer trainers for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The FIFA World Cup is over, but football fever will continue in the United States. These legendary soccer cleats still have the cleats, encased in a see-through outsole. The Nike Tiempo '94 has officially transcended the pitch to the streets.

Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Halo"

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Halo" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Halo" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 23. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

A Nike SNKRS drop on a Sunday is unusual, but August 23 marks Kobe Bryant's birthday, and the brand always goes all out for the Black Mamba. Now, the Nike Kobe 10 returns for the first time as part of the Protro series in the all-white "Halo" colorway.

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