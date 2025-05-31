Nike Turns Soccer Cleats Into Sneakers for Champions League Final
Today, the entire sports world will focus on the Men's Champions League Final between Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Inter Milan. Naturally, Nike is flexing its muscle in the global spotlight.
The iconic American brand unveiled a new Sportswear footwear franchise that captures the purest expression of football, reimagined for the streets.
Nike has turned its most popular soccer cleats into sneakers for fans to seamlessly move from the pitch to the streets in style. The Nike Cryoshot was unveiled in two striking colorways in pictures that went viral on social media.
Cryoshot was created to celebrate and preserve the nostalgia of Nike Football while also looking toward the future. It draws inspiration from cryogenic preservation, a process that allows structurally intact DNA to be stored for extended periods at low temperatures.
Cryoshot reimagines Nike's lineup of coveted and infamous football boots and reinterprets them for fans who carry style seamlessly between the pitch and the streets.
The semi-transparent midsole reveals tooling from the past in a nod to Nike Football's on-pitch heritage and technical precision, and repurposes iconic performance silhouettes for everyday, essential wear.
The Cryoshot fuses nostalgia with design innovation crystalizing Nike's performance DNA and unlocking it for the future. Unfortunately, fans must wait a little longer on official release dates and pricing details.
As announced yesterday on Nike, Nike Football and Nike Sportswear Instagram channels, more details will be announced later this year on the road to World Cup 2026. In the meantime, online shoppers can check out the brand's current selection of soccer gear at Nike.com/soccer.
