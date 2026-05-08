Ken Griffey Jr.'s Nike Sneakers Return in Iconic Mariners Colors

MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. holds a special place in the hearts of 90s kids everywhere. We copied everything from his backward hat to his sneakers (unfortunately, his silky smooth swing cannot be replicated).

Over the past year, Nike has once again issued retro releases of Griffey's first signature sneaker. Best of all, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is returning in a third Mariners-inspired colorway soon. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming kicks.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 drops in the "White and Fresh Water" colorway at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 15. Online shoppers can buy the old-school sneakers in adult ($170) and grade school ($122) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Hibbett Stores.

Despite the shoe's place in history, it probably will not sell out quickly online. Everyone who wants a pair should be able to get one. However, fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 returns in a black-and-white design with subtle hits of Fresh Water. However, it is not a subtle hint at Seattle and the iconic Mariners uniforms.

True to the original, the model features Nike Swoosh logos and Griffey's signature branding. Tiny red accents help complete the baseball aesthetic and remind fans what we love about the game.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway. | Nike

These legendary cross-trainers are no longer considered performance models. The good news is that Nike kept all the performance technology that Griffey used during his heyday with the Mariners.

The visible Air unit in the heel and higher-quality materials make this legendary silhouette easy to wear at the ballpark or anywhere else. The Swingman's iconic sneakers have transcended the baseball stadium.

Ken Griffey Jr. x Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "White and Fresh Water" colorway. | Nike

Griffey debuted the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 during the 1996 MLB season. It was at the height of his Mariners stardom and the golden era of chunky athletic sneakers. Griffey's coolness and swagger swung beyond the Pacific Northwest to reach '90s kids everywhere.

The model has enjoyed multiple retro releases over the years, with two Mariners-inspired colorways dropping over the past few months. Now is the time to jump on this recent slew of releases, as it could be a while until Nike reopens its archives.

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