The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" Flunked Release Day

Every former student has experienced the nightmare of failing an exam and missing graduation. Unfortunately, the Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway had that nightmare earlier this week. What was supposed to be a triumphant celebration for the Class of 2026 landed with a thud.

Much to our surprise, the all-black shoes with smoked-out reflective silver detailing did not sell out on release day. In fact, the resale prices are well below the retail prices. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what's going on with the Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway dropped on Thursday, April 30. Online shoppers can still buy the retro basketball shoes at retail prices from Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores.

The shoes are available in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kids ($155), Little Kids ($95), and Toddler ($80). However, frugal sneakerheads can probably find their size at a discount on resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

"Cap and Gown" History

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

The "Cap and Gown" colorway is not an original design worn by Michael Jordan during his legendary NBA career. However, the formal black and silver colorway has appeared on multiple models from the signature Air Jordan line over the years — and usually they are a hit with fans.

Perhaps because it was an Air Jordan 6, this "Cap and Gown" colorway did not get the love it deserved. But that should not take away from its stylish details. It sports a smooth black leather upper, highlighted with reflective silver details. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo, "Nike Air" branding, and iconic outsole remain true to the 1991 original.

Air Jordan 6 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

Jordan won the first of six NBA Championships with the Chicago Bulls while wearing the Air Jordan 6. If for no other reason, that makes this shoe a favorite among many old-school NBA fans. It's no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but it still features respectable performance technology.

Tech specs include a polyurethane midsole with heel and forefoot Air-Sole units, a neoprene sleeve, and a translucent rubber outsole. Factor in the premium materials, and this is one of the most stylish versions of the Air Jordan 6.

Future Air Jordan Releases

The Air Jordan 6 "Cap and Gown" colorway. | Nike

Don't weep for Nike or Jordan Brand missing with this release. There are several highly anticipated Air Jordan models dropping in limited-edition colorways throughout May. Even better, there is still time for you to pick up these shoes and get across the stage on graduation day.

With more exciting sneaker drops scheduled, that means more steals to be had for savvy shoppers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.