5 Sneaky Sneaker Drops This Saturday (August 1)

Not every weekend on the sneaker release calendar is equal. Some have headline-grabbing drops, while others are not memorable at all. Meanwhile, some fall in between with quiet releases that can sneak by if fans they are not paying attention.

This upcoming weekend falls under the category of under-the-radar drops. Below are the five best sneakers dropping this Saturday.

adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish "White"

The adidas Adistar Jellyfish. | adidas

The adidas Virgina Adistar Jellyfish "White" colorway drops on Saturday, August 1. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $300 in adult sizes on the adidas Confirmed app.

Rappers and artists have become increasingly influential in the sneaker world, and Pharrell Williams' latest collaboration with adidas Originals tops this weekend's release calendar.

Air Jordan 13 "Flint"

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 1. Online shoppers can buy the retro hoop shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. Pricing for the full family includes: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90).

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" returns for the fifth time (1998, 2005, 2010, 2020, and 2026). Jordan originally planned to debut the "Flint" colorway in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game, but had to audible due to a change in uniforms.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love Letter" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 1. Online shoppers can buy the retro hoop shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. Pricing for the full family includes: Adult ($185), Big Kid ($140), Little Kid ($85), and Toddler ($70).

When Jordan retired from the NBA for the third and final time, he penned a love letter to the game, closing with the words, "Much Love and Respect." That sentimental sign-off inspired this new colorway of his first signature sneaker.

Cade Cunningham x Nike S.T. Charge "Rugged"

The Cade Cunningham x Nike S.T. Charge "Rugged" colorway. | Nike

The Cade Cunningham x Nike S.T. Charge "Rugged" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham's first signature sneaker is on the way in 2027, but he is headlining the Nike S.T. Charge line until then. So far, Cunningham's player-exclusive colorways have been a hit.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "Electric Green"

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "Electric Green" colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 "Electric Green" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 1. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers in adult ($125) and big kid ($100) sizes at Nike and Foot Locker.

When Kobe Bryant wasn't rocking his signature basketball shoes casually (which he did frequently), he was a huge fan of the Nike Air Force 1. Several Kobe-inspired Nike Air Force 1 colorways have dropped over the past year, and this should be an easy pick-up for fans.

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