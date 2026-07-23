First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Flint"

NBA legend Michael Jordan wore his 13th signature sneaker throughout most of the "Last Dance" with the Chicago Bulls. The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" was the only OG colorway not to feature Bulls colors, instantly making it stand out from the other original releases.

With another retro release scheduled for next week, Nike has officially loaded the kicks onto its website. This gives us our first look at the highly anticipated return. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything fans must know.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 1. Online shoppers will be able to buy the retro hoop shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

The sneakers drop in full-family sizing: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90). Fans might be able to find a deal on resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway. | Nike

Jordan Brand has been known to make minor tweaks to its retro releases, but the latest Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway remains true to the original. It features a Navy quilted overlay, White tumbled leather, and Flint Grey midsoles.

However, it's the attention to detail that sneakerheads will appreciate. Like the original, the Jumpman logo pops off in University Blue, and the green Holographic Jordan branding is back. Lastly, the panther paw outsole perfectly captures every color of the palette to tie it all together.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway. | Nike

Legend Nike sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's nickname (the "Black Cat") when designing the Air Jordan 13. Everything from the rubber outsole to the holographic elements was a nod to Jordan's cat-like reflexes.

Best of all, the Air Jordan 13 is one of the few "golden era" silhouettes that is still playable. Air Zoom cushioning inside the foam midsole helps provide a quick-off-the-ground sensation. Plus, the timeless design makes the shoe stylish enough to wear on or off the court.

Air Jordan 13 History

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway. | Nike

Jordan originally planned to debut the "Flint" colorway in the 1998 NBA All-Star Game. However, the players ended up wearing their team uniforms, so Jordan went with the "Playoffs" colorway. Still, the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway launched on February 14, 1998.

Now, it will return for the fifth time (1998, 2005, 2010, 2020, and 2026). Despite Jordan calling the Air Jordan 13 one of his favorite sneakers, he never wore the "Flint" colorway during his career (even with the Washington Wizards); several college and NBA legends did make hoops history in the shoes.

Sell-Out Potential

The Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway. | Nike

Historically, the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" always enjoys strong release days. However, a sell-out no longer seems guaranteed as many classic Air Jordan sneakers are sitting on shelves. Judging by the sneaker resale market, this should be a release that everyone who wants a pair will be able to get it.

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