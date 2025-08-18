The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" Celebrates Kobe Bryant's Birthday
NBA fans will never forget Kobe Bryant's legendary 2007-08 NBA MVP season. Bryant, hitting his peak powers, led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals in his third signature Nike basketball shoe.
The Nike Kobe 3 holds a special place in the hearts of hoopers and Lakers fans. After almost two decades, the one-of-a-kind silhouette is making its long-awaited return in a heartfelt "Halo" colorway.
Every year, Nike celebrates Bryant's birthday by introducing a new Protro model in an all-white colorway. This year, fans get what they have wanted for a very long time.
Release Information
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, August 23. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
These fan favorite kicks will definitely sell out quickly online. Fans who miss the drop will have to resort to shopping on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The sneaker launch also coincides with an annual Nike celebration of Bryant's competitive legacy: the Mamba League Invitational, an elite youth basketball tournament in Los Angeles that's recognized as one of the most competitive amateur basketball showcases in the country.
This is the third iteration of the '"Halo" colorway since 2023. While the "Halo" colorways are always limited-edition, fans can expect more styles of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro to drop over the next year.
Tech Specs
The reintroduction of the Nike Kobe 3 marks Nike's most extensive Kobe Protro effort to date. It features a full-length Zoom Strobel, replacing a pair of smaller Air Zoom units in the forefoot and heel, and pairs with a plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole to enable maximum energy return, premium court feel, and lightweight support.
The upper, which maintains the silhouette's classic basketball net inspiration, is now backed with mesh that provides enhanced containment and airflow. Meanwhile, an updated traction pattern helps hoopers make directional cuts, hard stops, and explosive takeoffs with confidence reminiscent of the Black Mamba himself.
Best of all, new diamond shapes on the upper and outsole honor Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, whose middle name is Diamanté.
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro underwent a rigorous testing process, involving both female and male athletes, gaining insights from a new generation of hoopers, who are accustomed to more modern tech in their game footwear.
Details
"It's the first time we've overhauled the outsole, midsole and upper together in a Protro," says Jeni Takekawa McDonald, Kobe Footwear Product Director.
She added, "We listened to wear-test feedback and made real updates. This is a smarter, sharper, better version of an already strong performer."
Nike's incredible design process of reengineering this shoe reminds sneakerheads of the relentless principles of Bryant's Mamba Mentality, resulting in a shoe built for serious hoopers across a wide range of playing styles.
Fans can expect another exciting celebration of Bryant's birthday (8/23) and then Kobe Day (8/24). Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
