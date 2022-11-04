Adidas Basketball Debuts Pixar-Inspired Footwear & Apparel Collection

Skip to main content
Adidas Basketball Debuts Pixar-Inspired Collection

Adidas Basketball Debuts Pixar-Inspired Collection

Adidas' Pixar-inspired collection reimagines signature shoes with modern-day basketball superheroes Candace Parker, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Adidas

Adidas' Pixar-inspired collection reimagines signature shoes with modern-day basketball superheroes Candace Parker, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell.

Today, adidas Basketball announced the “You’re Not Good, You’re Super!” footwear and apparel collection coming this November featuring the Super Exhibit B, Super Dame 8, and Super D.O.N. Issue #4. 

Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles, the custom-designed signature super pack celebrates the otherworldly powers of professional basketball players Candace Parker, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell.

Super Exhibit B

Red, black, and yellow Adidas shoes.

View of Candace Parker's Super Exhibit B shoe.

Stretching the floor with her out-of-this-world game, matched by her uncompromising dedication to empowering women to follow their dreams, Candace Parker’s Super Exhibit B cements the multi-hyphenate mother as one of the greatest hoops heroes of all time. 

Available in adult sizes, the Super Exhibit B arrives with a super-light Lightstrike midsole for ultimate balance, cushioning, and swift on-court responsiveness. Fans can view Candace Parker's Adidas collection here.

Super Dame 8

Red, black, and yellow Dame 8 shoes.

View of Damian Lillard's Super Dame 8 shoe.

Renowned for stopping time on a dime – on and off the hardwood, the reimagined Super Dame 8 embodies the incredible mental strength and focus that allows Damian Lillard to lead his team and family in the clutch. 

Arriving in adult sizing, the Super Dame 8 includes an advanced outsole with a Bounce Pro cushioning system built to provide the precise support, comfort, and stability needed to activate “Dame Time.” Fans can view Damian Lillard's Adidas collection here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Super D.O.N. Issue #4

Red, black, and yellow Donovan Mitchell shoes.

View of Donovan Mitchell's Super D.O.N. Issue #4 shoe.

Playing on his lightning-quick reflexes and dizzying speed, the Super D.O.N. Issue #4 for Donovan Mitchell spreads his message of “Determination Over Negativity” empowering the next generation of real-life superheroes in his community. 

Available in both junior’s and children’s sizes, the D.O.N. Issue #4 arrives with a high-performance Lightlock upper and Lightstrike midsole combo built to overcome adversity with explosive movements and lateral quickness. Fans can view Donovan Mitchell's Adidas collection here.

The Pixar pack also features apparel in a variety of adult, children, and junior sizing inspired by the heroes of the silver screen and the icons of hardwood, ranging from hoodies, jerseys, shorts, and more. 

The adidas Basketball “You’re Not Good, You’re Super!” Collection will be available for purchase this November in stores and on the Adidas website. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for updates on this exciting collection.

Recommended For You

Donovan Mitchell's 4th Signature Shoe Out Now

Indiana Hoosiers Wearing Damian Lillard's Shoes

Interview: Damian Lillard

In This Article (5)

Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell

Red, black, and yellow Dame 8 shoes.
News

Adidas Basketball Debuts Pixar-Inspired Footwear & Apparel Collection

By Pat Benson
View of black and blue New Balance basketball shoes.
News

New Balance TWO WXY v3 Launches in 'Cerebral' Colorway

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving speaks at media day.
News

Will Nike Release Kyrie Irving's Last Signature Shoe?

By Pat Benson
Group shot of golfers wearing Jordan Brand attire.
News

Jordan Brand Announces Collaboration with Eastside Golf

By Pat Benson
Candace Parker's white Adidas shoes.
News

The WNBA is the New Battlefield for Sneaker Companies

By Pat Benson
White and blue Jordan Luka shoes.
News

Five Affordable Shoes Worn in NBA Last Night

By Pat Benson
View of Bryce Harper's cleats as he stands on first base.
News

Under Armour Puts Special Spin on Bryce Harper's Cleats

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving sighs after a foul call.
News

Nike Issues Statement on Kyrie Irving

By Pat Benson