Adidas Celebrates Anthony Edwards' Birthday With AE 1 Low "Mural"
With the Paris Olympics officially underway, adidas has not wasted any time grabbing headlines at the global sporting event. The latest installment of the brand's aggressive marketing campaign for Anthony Edwards included a hilarious video that calls out participating NBA stars.
Now, adidas has unveiled a new colorway of Edwards' widely popular signature sneakers. This style pays homage to Edwards' family, hometown, and southern style.
The adidas AE 1 Low “Mural” represents the mural honoring his late mother and grandmother which was created in Edwards' hometown of Oakland City, Atlanta. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of this summer's hottest hoop shoe.
The adidas AE 1 Low “Mural” is scheduled to launch at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, August 5 for $110 and will be available exclusively at Foot Locker, on the adidas app and select adidas stores.
It is also Edwards' 23rd birthday - which is now officially 'Anthony Edwards Day' in Atlanta, Georgia. So far, every colorway of Edwards' debut hoop shoe has sold out. Fans must search sneaker resale websites to find previous colorways, and these kicks are sure to fly off shelves fast.
The adidas AE 1 Low “Mural” features the same futuristic design as other colorways with innovative designs crafted to his specifications including:
● Generative Support Wing: This bold and distinct TPU design provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
● Light Boost: The new Light Boost guarantees maximum energy return on the court without adding to the shoe’s overall weight.
● Herringbone Outsole: The enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
Edwards made his Olympics debut on Sunday as Team USA cruised to a110-84 win over Serbia and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, finishing with 11 points and five rebounds. Edwards and Team USA next face South Sudan in their second pool play game on Wednesday.
