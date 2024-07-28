Adidas & Anthony Edwards Call Out NBA Stars in New Video
Anthony Edwards and Team USA just picked up their first win in the Olympics against Serbia. Before the game ended, adidas dropped a new advertisement for Edwards' first signature sneaker.
The video did not show Edwards or the adidas AE 1; rather, the focus was on calling out other NBA stars. Edwards' friend, Nick Maddox, was asked, "Who's stopping Ant?"
The interviewer asked about Nikola Jokic, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Rudy Fernandez, Josh Giddey, Victor Wembanyama, Nicolas Batum, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Each name was censored, but fans quickly deduced who was being talked about.
Of course, all of those players are representing different countries in the Summer Olympics. Below is the video and breakdown of the marketing campaign.
Maddox's answer to every player was mostly laughter, followed by a no and sometimes an insult. One of the more notable lines was when Maddox said Antetokounmpo would not come out past the free-throw line.
Maddox concluded his defense of Edwards by saying, "Out there, it's going to look like a highway in the middle of the night. Ain't nobody out there. Him and the rim. Y'all got that? Him and the rim. Believe that."
Today's video is the latest installment of adidas' aggressive marketing campaign for Edwards' signature sneaker line. The brand grabbed headlines last fall when it called out other players' shoes and again when they trolled Kevin Durant on social media.
There is no doubt that the adidas AE 1 was the most talked-about basketball shoe throughout the NBA season last year. Then the model became even more popular when Edwards debuted the low-top version in the NBA Playoffs.
Adidas' marketing tactics clearly struck a nerve with Jordan Brand that dropped a comeback video after the NBA Finals. But there is no stopping Edwards and adidas. As long as Edwards plays the way he does and maintains his authentic personality, adidas will have no trouble moving his hoop shoes.
Currently, Edwards is wearing the adidas AE 1 in three patriotic colorways for the Summer Olympics. Even if Edwards is overseas, the trash-talking does not stop. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Ranking Anthony Edwards' top ten sneakers of the 2023-24 NBA season.