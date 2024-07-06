Anthony Edwards Debuts Olympic Sneakers in Team USA Practice
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards set the NBA and the sneaker industry on fire last season. His first signature sneaker with adidas was the hottest hoop shoe on the market. It was an extremely rare feat by modern footwear standards.
Not only did Edwards debut the adidas AE 1 and its low-top counterpart in several exciting colorways, but he also played at an All-NBA level in the model. Combine that with an aggressive marketing campaign from adidas, and it is easy to understand why Edwards' sneakers keep selling out.
Where else is there to go after dominating the NBA's sneaker scene? The international stage. Edwards is the only adidas athlete on the Team USA roster, so the company is doing everything it can to elevate the budding superstar's rapidly growing brand.
Team USA had its first practice on Saturday afternoon, and basketball fans got their first look at their favorite players suiting up in their new red, white, and blue gear.
For every player, that included new sneakers, and for Edwards, that meant debuting the first of three adidas AE 1 Low "USA" colorways. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the patriotic sneakers.
In the Instagram post above, we can see Edwards lacing up the adidas AE 1 Low in a never-before-seen colorway. The first "USA" colorway sports a white TPU cage, red detailing, and navy ankle collars.
Adidas has not yet officially announced the release dates of three "USA" colorways of the model. However, they are expected to drop in late summer or early fall, with a retail price of $110 in adult sizes on the adidas website.
Online shoppers looking to purchase Edwards' hoop shoes are out of luck as they have sold in most styles on the adidas website and select retailers. However, they can find the hoop shoes on sneaker resale websites.
Edwards and adidas have not missed with their marketing, so fans should expect big things from the two teammates during the 2024 Summer Olympics. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
