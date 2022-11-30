Adidas Forum Low 'Grinch' Releases Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the first day of December, and adidas is kicking the month off in style. While the German company looks to stand out in a competitive industry, they have recently made a concerted effort to elevate one of its classic sneakers.

Over the past several months, sneakerheads have been inundated with advertisements for the adidas Forum Low. The old-school basketball shoe has been around since the 1980s and is currently enjoying a revival in popularity.

adidas Forum Low 'Grinch.'

View of the adidas Forum Low 'Grinch' packaging. Adidas

Tomorrow, fans can purchase the adidas Forum Low in the 'Grinch' colorway. The shoes will release on the adidas website at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. The Dr. Suess-inspired kicks have a retail price of $120.

After the shoes inevitably sell out, shoppers can try their luck on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Currently, the shoes are selling on secondary markets for an average price of $210.

Details

A detailed view of the adidas Forum Low 'Grinch.' Adidas

The adidas Forum Low 'Grinch' features a premium hairy suede upper to match the grouchy character's green complexion. Lace jewels and graphics throughout the shoe pay tribute to the classic children's book.

Additionally, adidas included two sock liners, two sets of laces, and detailed packaging for this rare sneaker release. So whether you love the holiday or consider yourself more of a grinch, these shoes are perfect for the month of December.

Let us know on Twitter if you plan to purchase a pair of the furry green shoes. As always, stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

