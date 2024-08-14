Adidas Just Dropped Anthony Edwards' Olympic Sneakers
One of the breakout stars of the Paris Summer Olympics was Anthony Edwards. Whether it was his gravity-defying dunks or infectious personality, “Ant-Man” left his imprint on the Olympics averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as instant offense off the bench on the star-studded squad.
Even better, Edwards brought the heat with his sneakers. As the only adidas athlete on the Team USA roster, the Three Stripes cooked up three colorways of Edwards' first signature sneaker for the Paris Olympics/
Building on the momentum of Edwards’ undeniable stardom and the popularity of his sneakers, adidas Basketball has announced the release of the adidas AE 1 Low in the new “Night Indigo” colorway, continuing the success of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard’s signature shoe line.
Inspired by Edwards' dynamic performance as a member of the gold-medal-winning USA Men’s Basketball team, the adidas AE 1 Low “Night Indigo” silhouette captures the elite athletic prowess that he displayed on the global stage this summer.
Athletes and fans can purchase the adidas AE 1 Low “Night Indigo” for $110 in adult sizes on the adidas app and Foot Locker. However, online shoppers should act fast as every other colorway of Edwards' kicks has sold out quickly.
The performance model features a futuristic design with meticulous precision along with innovative features crafted to Edwards' specifications.
Featuring the latest in sneaker innovation the shoe comes equipped with Generative Support Wing, a signature TPU design that offers stability and containment allowing athletes to have mid-foot breathability and move with force in any direction on the court.
Meanwhile, the new Light Boost ensures maximum energy without adding to the weight of the shoe and the Herringbone Outsole gives the shoe ultra traction to move with precision on the court.
The adidas AE 1 Low continues “to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology, constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.
After the Olympics ended, adidas immediately got back to work on Edwards' behalf. The brand surprised the superstar with golden sneakers and unleashed a few iconic ads to solidify their moment in history.
The Paris Olympics are over, but the NBA season is right around the corner. Fans can count on adidas and Edwards cooking up more exciting styles over the next few months. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
