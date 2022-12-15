Adidas Announces Signings of 12 NBA Rookies

Adidas Signs 12 NBA Rookies to Sneaker Deals
The NBA has never had more variety of sneaker companies represented than it does now. Despite the variety of kicks on the court, Nike still reigns supreme. Not only does Nike have the official uniform and apparel deal of the NBA, but they almost always sign the biggest stars to sneaker contracts.
That is why today's announcement from adidas is so important. At exactly noon eastern, adidas announced the signings of 12 rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft Class - its largest-ever rookie class. The company rolled out the news on social media and enjoyed the rare positive headline in the basketball world.
In October, Nike announced the signings of 14 NBA players, which included several of the draft's top selections. Our analysis of Nike's 2022 NBA Rookie Class can be read here. Below is the complete breakdown of the newly-signed adidas roster.
|Player
|Team
|Pick
Jabari Smith Jr.
Houston Rockets
3
Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
4
Bennedict Mathurin
Indiana Pacers
6
Johnny Davis
Washington Wizards
10
Ousmane Dieng
Oklahoma City Thunder
11
Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
12
Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls
18
Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
22
MarJon Beauchamp
Milwaukee Bucks
24
Blake Wesley
San Antonio Spurs
25
Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat
27
Isaiah Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
49
The sneaker industry is highly-competitive, and every company outside of Nike has its work cut out for them. However, there is no denying that today was a big win for adidas. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.
