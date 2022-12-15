Adidas Announces Signings of 12 NBA Rookies

Skip to main content

Adidas Signs 12 NBA Rookies to Sneaker Deals

Twelve rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft Class signed sneaker contracts with adidas.
The NBA has never had more variety of sneaker companies represented than it does now. Despite the variety of kicks on the court, Nike still reigns supreme. Not only does Nike have the official uniform and apparel deal of the NBA, but they almost always sign the biggest stars to sneaker contracts.

That is why today's announcement from adidas is so important. At exactly noon eastern, adidas announced the signings of 12 rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft Class - its largest-ever rookie class. The company rolled out the news on social media and enjoyed the rare positive headline in the basketball world.

In October, Nike announced the signings of 14 NBA players, which included several of the draft's top selections. Our analysis of Nike's 2022 NBA Rookie Class can be read here. Below is the complete breakdown of the newly-signed adidas roster.

PlayerTeam&nbsp;Pick

Jabari Smith Jr.

Houston Rockets

3

Keegan Murray

Sacramento Kings

4

Bennedict Mathurin

Indiana Pacers

6

Johnny Davis

Washington Wizards

10

Ousmane Dieng

Oklahoma City Thunder

11

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder

12

Dalen Terry

Chicago Bulls

18

Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz

22

MarJon Beauchamp

Milwaukee Bucks

24

Blake Wesley

San Antonio Spurs

25

Nikola Jovic

Miami Heat

27

Isaiah Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers

49

The sneaker industry is highly-competitive, and every company outside of Nike has its work cut out for them. However, there is no denying that today was a big win for adidas. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

