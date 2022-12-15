Adidas Announces Signings of 12 NBA Rookies

The NBA has never had more variety of sneaker companies represented than it does now. Despite the variety of kicks on the court, Nike still reigns supreme. Not only does Nike have the official uniform and apparel deal of the NBA, but they almost always sign the biggest stars to sneaker contracts.

That is why today's announcement from adidas is so important. At exactly noon eastern, adidas announced the signings of 12 rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft Class - its largest-ever rookie class. The company rolled out the news on social media and enjoyed the rare positive headline in the basketball world.

In October, Nike announced the signings of 14 NBA players, which included several of the draft's top selections. Our analysis of Nike's 2022 NBA Rookie Class can be read here. Below is the complete breakdown of the newly-signed adidas roster.

Player Team Pick Jabari Smith Jr. Houston Rockets 3 Keegan Murray Sacramento Kings 4 Bennedict Mathurin Indiana Pacers 6 Johnny Davis Washington Wizards 10 Ousmane Dieng Oklahoma City Thunder 11 Jalen Williams Oklahoma City Thunder 12 Dalen Terry Chicago Bulls 18 Walker Kessler Utah Jazz 22 MarJon Beauchamp Milwaukee Bucks 24 Blake Wesley San Antonio Spurs 25 Nikola Jovic Miami Heat 27 Isaiah Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers 49

The sneaker industry is highly-competitive, and every company outside of Nike has its work cut out for them. However, there is no denying that today was a big win for adidas. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

