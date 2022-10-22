Fourteen NBA Rookies Sign Sneaker Deals with Nike

Nike has dominated the NBA for years. The American company continued to tighten its grip on the league by announcing several key signings on Friday, October 21.

According to Nike DePaula of ESPN, 14 rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft class have officially signed sneaker deals with Nike. See the complete list of players below:

Player Team Pick Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder 2 Jaden Ivey Detroit Pistons 5 Shaedon Sharpe Portland Trail Blazers 7 Jeremy Sochan San Antonio Spurs 9 Jalen Duren Charlotte Hornets 13 Ochai Agbaji Cleveland Cavaliers 14 AJ Griffin Atlanta Hawks 16 Tari Eason Houston Rockets 17 David Roddy Philadelphia 76ers 23 Wendell Moore Jr. Dallas Mavericks 26 Patrick Baldwin Jr. Golden State Warriors 28 TyTy Washington Jr. Memphis Grizzlies 29 Andrew Nembhard Indiana Pacers 31 Jaden Hardy Sacramento Kings 37

In addition to yesterday's signings, Nike already secured the top draft pick when Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero signed with Jordan Brand.

Companies such as Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, and other smaller players will compete for the remaining rookies to salvage the draft class.

According to a 2021 study from Baller Shoes DB, 67.1% of active players wore Nike shoes, and 9% wore Jordan Brand (totaling 76.1% of the league for Nike). Adidas had 9% of the league, Puma controlled 4.1%, and Under Armour came in fifth with 3.2% of players.

The sneaker industry is highly-competitive, and every company outside of Nike has its work cut out for them. We cannot wait to see what these brands have planned for the 2022-23 NBA season. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

