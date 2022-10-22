Fourteen NBA Rookies Sign Sneaker Deals with Nike

Skip to main content
Nike Signs 14 NBA Rookies to Sneaker Deals

Nike Signs 14 NBA Rookies to Sneaker Deals

Nike continues to strengthen its grip on the NBA after signing 14 rookies to sneaker deals.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Nike continues to strengthen its grip on the NBA after signing 14 rookies to sneaker deals.

Nike has dominated the NBA for years. The American company continued to tighten its grip on the league by announcing several key signings on Friday, October 21.

According to Nike DePaula of ESPN, 14 rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft class have officially signed sneaker deals with Nike. See the complete list of players below:

Nike Signings

PlayerTeamPick

 Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder

2

Jaden Ivey

Detroit Pistons

5

Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers

7

Jeremy Sochan

San Antonio Spurs

9

Jalen Duren

Charlotte Hornets 

13

Ochai Agbaji

Cleveland Cavaliers

14

AJ Griffin

Atlanta Hawks

16

Tari Eason

Houston Rockets

17

David Roddy

Philadelphia 76ers

23

Wendell Moore Jr.

Dallas Mavericks

26

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Golden State Warriors

28

TyTy Washington Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies 

29

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers

31

Jaden Hardy

Sacramento Kings

37

In addition to yesterday's signings, Nike already secured the top draft pick when Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero signed with Jordan Brand.

Companies such as Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, and other smaller players will compete for the remaining rookies to salvage the draft class. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to a 2021 study from Baller Shoes DB, 67.1% of active players wore Nike shoes, and 9% wore Jordan Brand (totaling 76.1% of the league for Nike). Adidas had 9% of the league, Puma controlled 4.1%, and Under Armour came in fifth with 3.2% of players.

The sneaker industry is highly-competitive, and every company outside of Nike has its work cut out for them. We cannot wait to see what these brands have planned for the 2022-23 NBA season. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

Recommended For You

Five Best Shoes from NBA Opening Night

LeBron James Debuts Two Unreleased Nike Shoes

What if Kobe Bryant Never Left Adidas?

In This Article (6)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Light green and pink Nike LeBron 20 shoes.
News

Fourteen NBA Rookies Sign Sneaker Deals with Nike

By Pat Benson
Four versions of Reebok Question shoes.
News

Reebok & Panini Honor Allen Iverson with Collaboration

By Pat Benson
Gold and white Nike LeBron 20 shoes.
News

LeBron James Debuts Two Unreleased Shoes at Lakers Game

By Pat Benson
Cooper Kupp looks up for a pass.
News

Cooper Kupp Receives Special Nike Dunks

By Pat Benson
Kobe Bryant dribbling the basketball.
News

Kobe Bryant's Adidas Shoes Go on Sale October 22

By Pat Benson
Damian Lillard drives a bus.
Interviews

Damian Lillard Makes First Tech Business Investment

By Pat Benson
Bryson Stott warms up before a game.
News

Philadelphia Phillies Shortstop Prefers Air Jordan Sneakers

By Pat Benson
White and Gold Curry 1 shoes.
News

Five Best Shoes from NBA Opening Night

By Pat Benson