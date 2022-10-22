Fourteen NBA Rookies Sign Sneaker Deals with Nike

Nike Signs 14 NBA Rookies to Sneaker Deals
Nike has dominated the NBA for years. The American company continued to tighten its grip on the league by announcing several key signings on Friday, October 21.
According to Nike DePaula of ESPN, 14 rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft class have officially signed sneaker deals with Nike. See the complete list of players below:
|Player
|Team
|Pick
Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
2
Jaden Ivey
Detroit Pistons
5
Shaedon Sharpe
Portland Trail Blazers
7
Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs
9
Jalen Duren
Charlotte Hornets
13
Ochai Agbaji
Cleveland Cavaliers
14
AJ Griffin
Atlanta Hawks
16
Tari Eason
Houston Rockets
17
David Roddy
Philadelphia 76ers
23
Wendell Moore Jr.
Dallas Mavericks
26
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Golden State Warriors
28
TyTy Washington Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
29
Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
31
Jaden Hardy
Sacramento Kings
37
In addition to yesterday's signings, Nike already secured the top draft pick when Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero signed with Jordan Brand.
Companies such as Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, and other smaller players will compete for the remaining rookies to salvage the draft class.
Read More
According to a 2021 study from Baller Shoes DB, 67.1% of active players wore Nike shoes, and 9% wore Jordan Brand (totaling 76.1% of the league for Nike). Adidas had 9% of the league, Puma controlled 4.1%, and Under Armour came in fifth with 3.2% of players.
The sneaker industry is highly-competitive, and every company outside of Nike has its work cut out for them. We cannot wait to see what these brands have planned for the 2022-23 NBA season. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.
Recommended For You
Five Best Shoes from NBA Opening Night
LeBron James Debuts Two Unreleased Nike Shoes