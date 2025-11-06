Adidas Tees Off 20th Anniversary of its Legendary TOUR360 Golf Shoes

Just as golf is a game that requires mental and physical balance, no brand does a better job of balancing its past and future than adidas.

The unapologetically bold brand continues to excite athletes of all ages with designs that draw on its unmatched (and stylish) catalog plus its unparalleled quest for innovation.

Starting today, adidas is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its most iconic golf footwear franchise - TOUR360. Worn by professionals and everyday golfers worldwide, the TOUR360 franchise changed the game back in 2005.

Over the past two decades, adidas has launched 11 versions of the shoe, witnessed 12 major champions in both men's and women's tournaments, and achieved over 100 victories in professional golf. Below is everything golfers need to know about the updated shoes.

Shopping Information

The adidas Tour360 20th Anniversary Golf Shoes. | adidas

The adidas Tour360 20th Anniversary Golf Shoes launched in limited quantities on Wednesday, November 6. Online shoppers can buy the performance golf shoes for $220 in adult sizes on adidas.com, the adidas app, and at select retailers.

Adidas included subtle callouts to make this 20th anniversary edition extra special. The 'est. 2005' embossed on the inside of the tongues, a gunmetal top eyelet with the number '20' engraved, and the replica silver logo on the back heel pays homage to the first model.

Every pair will also come in a special shoe box that commemorates every iteration of the TOUR360 that came before it to help make it one of the most important lines in golf shoe history.

Tech Specs

Spikes on the adidas Tour360 20th Anniversary Golf Shoes. | adidas

The exclusive limited-edition silhouette arrives in bold colorway sporting Cloud White, Core Black, and Power Red. It remains true to the original model with its design, but is packed with top-performing modern-day technology.

The upper features premium leather, LIGHTSTRIKE cushioning in the forefoot with BOOST in the heel, and a TORSION TUNNEL that combines with the 360WRAP and internet gusset to provide maximum control.

Last but not least, the redesigned outsole features a 7-spike THINTECH traction configuration along with technical secondary lugs to keep golfers locked in with every swing.

History

Adidas celebrates 20 years of the TOUR360 footwear franchise. | adidas

"Twenty years ago, TOUR360 challenged traditions by introducing a bold, athletic, high-performing product that looked and performed unlike anything else," said Masun Denison, Global Footwear Director of adidas Golf.

"Over the next 20 years, TOUR360 became an icon, and we never changed our mindset; pushing the limits of innovation and performance across more than 10 iterations of the franchise. This celebrates the one that started it all, eliciting some nostalgia and emotion for those who were lucky enough to own and experience that first design."

