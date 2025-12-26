The Top 10 Shoes from NBA on Christmas Day

The NBA on Christmas Day is the favorite part of the holiday season for basketball fans and sneakerheads. In addition to being treated to five solid matchups, fans get a glimpse at the hottest new basketball shoes in the sport.

As always, every brand and player brought the heat to the winter holiday and did not disappoint. It was not easy, but below are the ten basketball shoes worn during the NBA on Christmas Day 2025.

10. adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Lucid Pink"

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' second signature adidas basketball shoe has been underwhelming so far. While the pink and black colorway during yesterday's game was nice, the original "Xmas" colorway is probably better. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 for $130 in adult sizes on adidas.com.

9. New Balance Hesi Low V2 "True Red"

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg wears the New Balance Hesi Low V2. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg has quickly become the face of the New Balance Hesi Low V2. Flagg does not yet have his own signature sneaker, but his "True Red" colorway was perfect for Christmas. Online shoppers can choose from that colorway and more for $110 in adult sizes on NewBalance.com.

8. Nike KD18 "Gifted"

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD18. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant did not call any last-minute audibles with his footwear. Instead, Durant wore the newly released Nike KD18 "Gifted" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $170 in adult sizes on Nike.com.

7. adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Christmas"

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams laces up the adidas Harden Vol. 10. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is the second in command for James Harden's signature adidas line. With the LA Clippers not playing yesterday, Williams debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 1 "Christmas." Online shoppers can shop Harden's tenth signature sneaker for $160 on adidas.com.

6. Converse SHAI 001 "Winter Red"

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has previewed the Converse SHAI 001 "Winter Red" since Thanksgiving. Like every other colorway of Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe, the "Winter Red" sold out earlier this month. Converse has to increase supply so athletes and fans can get their hands on the kicks.

5. Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Royal Pulse"

Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall wears the Nike Kobe 3 Protro. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's third signature Nike basketball shoe is overshadowed by the low-top sneakers that followed it. However, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Royal Pulse" was still all over the NBA yesterday. Online shoppers can buy the shoes in adult ($210) and big kid ($132) sizes at Nike.com.

4. Jordan Luka 5 "Viper Edge"

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic wears the Jordan Luka 5. | Nike

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic unveiled his fifth signature basketball shoe with Jordan Brand on Christmas Eve. Even better, he debuted the "Viper Edge" and "Venom" colorways during yesterday's game. The Jordan Luka 5 launches for $135 in adult sizes on January 8 at Jordan.com.

3. Nike LeBron 23 "Stocking Stuffer"

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted the Nike LeBron 23 "Stocking Stuffer" yesterday, and the shoes even caught the attention of ESPN's broadcast crew. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $210 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Snake"

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In October, we asked New York Knicks guard Josh Hart what shoes he would wear in a Space Jam game. Hart said the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Mamba League" (also called the "Year of the Snake"). His answer tracks as he wore the unreleased colorway during yesterday's game.

1. Nike Hyperdunk 2010 "Curry"

Stephen Curry wears the Nike Hyperdunk 2010. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry wore three different shoes during yesterday's game. None was better than his old player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Hyperdunk 2010. No NBA player is having a better sneaker season than Curry, who would have guessed that at the beginning of the year?

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Adidas trolled Nike over its NBA uniforms.

The Nike Kobe Offcourt slides are available in three new colorways.

Kevin Durant names his first signature Nike basketball shoe.

The 2025 Nike Basketball Christmas collection drops this week.

Joel Embiid disses adidas and Under Armour.