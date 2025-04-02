Adidas Originals Makes a Stylish Comeback to the Golf Course
Earlier this week, adidas announced the return of the iconic Originals trefoil to golf. The iconic brand is launching Originals Golf – reimagining its heritage as an original style leader on and off the course.
Originals Golf returns with a range of apparel, footwear, and accessories on April 3. Available for men and women, the collection takes inspiration from the designs that respect adidas' history but are crafted for the course through a modern lens.
The Masters is right around the corner, and select pieces from the range will also be worn by adidas athlete Ludvig Aberg at the first major of the year.
The deliberate and elevated styling found within Originals Golf focuses on details and represents an invitation to join the culture surrounding the game.
"The adidas Trefoil logo was first introduced in 1972 and represents the convergence of fashion and culture through sport," said Dylan Moore, Senior Creative Director of adidas Golf.
Moore continued, "As we examined our roots in the game, we were inspired by the ways we pushed fashion on the course in the 70s and 80s and felt the time was right to reintroduce styles for golfers that are influenced by the fashion and culture of today."
Apparel in the Originals Golf range is highlighted by intricately designed pieces that focus on subtle details. With the initial drop coinciding with The Masters, the color palette features a mixture of blues, whites, greens, and yellows.
"Our iconic Originals range has always been defined by classic styles that have transcended time," said Shaun Madigan, Global Apparel Director of adidas Golf.
Madigan continued, "We used our heritage as our muse and created Originals Golf with that same mindset, with the ultimate goal of building out a premium assortment of apparel that represents the convergence of fashion and culture that we are seeing in the game."
The full range of apparel, footwear and accessories for Originals Golf will be available only on adidas.com, the adidas app, and at select retailers beginning April 3.
"Over the past few years, we have worked hard to bring the classic adidas silhouettes to the course in a way that will offer golfers both function and style," said Masun Denison, Global Footwear Director of adidas Golf.
Denison continued, "With the addition of COURSECUP and now a Gazelle designed for the golf course, golfers will continue to be able to express themselves through clean and versatile designs."
