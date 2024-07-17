Kicks

Adidas Turns Back Clock for MLS Archive Collection

The new adidas Gazelles tie back to highly-anticipated retro third kits for select clubs.

With MLS All-Star a week away, league partner adidas has turned back the clock with the launch of a an iconic throwback-themed archive collection of Gazelle shoes, jackets and the highly-anticipated third kits for select clubs.

According to adidas, the MLS Archive Collection isn’t just a throwback, "the vintage aesthetic and authentic details pay homage to the greatness that never fades across MLS."

Clubs featured in the inaugural collection are Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City. MLS and adidas will explore expanding the number of clubs that will have a third jersey in 2025 and beyond.

Each Gazelle shoe hooks back to the retro third kit for each club. The LA Galaxy's look pays homage to the original jersey they wore in the inaugural 1996 MLS season. LAFC's archive piecess are inspired by 1970s-era SoCal iconography, the golden hues of the setting sun, the diversity of their people and the expansion of the club's primary gold.

Inter Miami's style taps into 1980s nostalgia, leaning heavy on the vibrancy of vintage Miami style. Sporting Kansas City's collection is based on the rainbow kits worn by the Wizards in the 1990s.

Portland’s archived look pays homage to Clive Charles - one of the first Black players in England’s Premier League - who joined the Timbers in 1978 and is known as one of the biggest names in Portland sports.

“Third jerseys are always a favorite amongst our passionate fan base, and we couldn’t be more excited to officially announce the first year of the adidas x MLS Archive Collection,” said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products.

“This collection is a modern take on U.S. soccer nostalgia, and exemplifies the League’s commitment to honoring the unique heritages that exist across our various clubs.”

All items from the adidas x MLS Archive Collection are available now at adidas.com, MLSstore.com and various MLS and club retail locations. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the MLS and the rest of the sports world.

