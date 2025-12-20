Why Anthony Edwards Loved Steph Curry Wearing His Adidas Shoes

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has dominated footwear headlines throughout the NBA season. Ever since Curry's unexpected split with Under Armour, the sneaker free agent has worn various sneakers to pay tribute to hoopers and flirt with different brands.

Last week, the Warriors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Curry paid homage to his old Olympics teammate. Curry warmed up in the in the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "CLOT" colorway and wore the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 in the "Blue Fusion" in the game.

Unfortunately, Edwards missed the game due to foot soreness. However, he was still awestruck by the moment and quietly snuck a few pictures on his phone of Curry wearing his kicks. Edwards finally shared his thoughts on the incredible moment in an interview with ESPN reporter Shams Charania.

Anthony Edwards' Full-Circle Moment

Ant said he snuck his phone on the bench so he could take pics of Stephen Curry in his shoes 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/x0hdtZn2eI — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 20, 2025

"I took a couple pictures," explained Edwards. "They say, like, you're not supposed to be on your phone or whatever, on the bench. They say it's like against the rules, I was like, 'Man, bump the rules!'"

Edwards recounted his deep history with Under Armour and Curry as a youth player. "Ever since I was with Under Armour since like eighth grade, I always wore Steph Currys and then going to his camp.

"A couple of years later, getting drafted and then playing in the Olympics with him and seeing how cool he is, and then seeing him wearing my shoes. Just like... I was a kid again. So I had to take that picture."

Edwards reenacted the moment, "It was like some quick... You know? You know how people do it when they see somebody famous walk about it, you know, but it's, that's how it was."

Steph Curry's Sneaker Free Agency

Curry is the biggest sneaker free agent on the market, and his run of wearing different shoes is reminiscent of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's footwear free agency during the 2002-03 NBA season.

Earlier this week, Curry wore two pairs of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's first signature sneaker. After the game, Booker provided details on his plan to recruit Curry to Nike.

NBA fans can expect to see Curry continuing to rock a wide range of hoop shoes as his sneaker free agency rolls on. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

