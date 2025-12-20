Penny Hardaway's Nike Foamposite Sneakers Are Sitting on Shelves

NBA legend Penny Hardaway is most remembered for his brief, yet exhilarating seasons with the Orlando Magic. However, Hardaway went on to play a few seasons for the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat.

Hardaway never won that elusive NBA Championship, but he did establish himself as a sneaker icon and one of the most popular players of the 1990s. Hardaway's signature Nike sneaker line spanned several models, not including the iconic Nike Air Foamposite One.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Deep Royal" colorway. | Nike

Usually, the Nike Air Foamposite One sells out quickly in almost every colorway. However, the retro basketball shoes have quietly been sitting on shelves for retail price ($230-$240 in adult sizes) before discounts are applied at Hibbett.com.

Currently, online shoppers can choose from six colorways of Nike Air Foamposite at Hibbett stores. While not every size is available in every colorway, fans should have no problem finding their size in one or more options.

Six Styles Available

The Nike Air Foamposite One "White" colorway. | Nike

Colorways available include Psychic Blue, Triple White, Deep Royal, Varsity Red, Black Volt, and Metallic Copper. Each style features Hardaway's iconic "1 Cent" logo on the heel in matching colors.

Meanwhile, sneaker resellers who thought they would be able to make a profit off the shoes are selling them at or below retail price on resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Varsity Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One merges basketball performance with legendary off-court style. It retains the liquid look of the Foamposite upper and features the signature "1 Cent" logo.

Its full-length Nike Air Cushioning provides lasting comfort, while the Foamposite upper molds to your foot, providing a secure, glove-like fit that supports lateral movement. Lastly, the Herringbone pattern on the outsole adds durable traction on court surfaces.

History

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Pyschic Blue" colorway. | Nike

Originally, the Nike Air Foamposite One was designated for Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen. Instead, the honor was passed on to Hardaway. Yet, Arizona Wildcats Mike Bibby was actually debuted the shoes on the court during the 1997 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

Hardaway went on to wear the sneakers shortly after in April 1997 and remains synonymous with the futuristic kicks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

