Patrick Mahomes Shows Off His Upcoming Adidas Sneakers
At this point in Patrick Mahomes' career, it is safe to wonder how far he can push the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty. The 28-year-old has won 3 NFL Super Bowl MVPs and is still striving for more rings.
That pursuit of football history helped inspire the latest colorway of Mahomes' signature adidas sneakers. Earlier this month, fans got their first look at the adidas Mahomes 2 "Race Against Time" in London, England.
Adidas marketed the kicks with a 3D viral stunt that incorporated Big Ben and the Tower Bridge. Mahomes further hyped up fans by previewing the unreleased shoes on his Instagram story today.
The adidas Mahomes 2 "Race Against Time" officially drops for $150 on August 1. Online shoppers can check out Mahomes' signature footwear and apparel collection on the adidas website.
The red and black colorway perfectly matches the Chiefs (and Texas Tech Red Raiders) uniforms. It is the third colorway of Mahomes' second shoe to drop, and the timing could not be better.
On July 1, adidas announced a 10-year partnership with Texas Tech University. Mahomes played a major role in the rollout of his alma mater's new brand deal. Now, everyone can lace up the red and black kicks for the start of football season.
Can Mahomes continue to extend the Chiefs dynasty? It is truly a race against time. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.
Interview: Dallas Cowboys linebacker talks adidas deal and Super Bowl aspirations.