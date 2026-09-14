Adidas Unveils Anthony Edwards' Third Signature Sneaker

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has taken the sneaker world by storm with his unapologetic signature adidas basketball shoe line. The only thing bolder than the kicks is the irreverent marketing campaigns.

Today, adidas officially unveiled Edwards' third signature sneaker. The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 is getting an exclusive release. Foot Locker will be the exclusive retail partner for the "Cold Blooded" colorway. Below is a detailed breakdown of the basketball shoe.

Shopping Information

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Cold Blooded" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Cold Blooded" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 18, 2026. Athletes and fans can buy the sneakers online and at select Foot Locker stores.

The "Cold Blooded" colorway marks the first release of Edwards' third signature model and will be available exclusively at Foot Locker and adidas.

The shoes will be available in adult ($130), grade school ($100), and preschool ($90) sizes. The SKU code is " KH8537." Plus, the Anthony Edwards x adidas Superstar II will drop in the same colorway on the same day. It's still September, but these shoes have dropped the temperature by a few degrees.

Colorway Details

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Cold Blooded" colorway. | adidas

The "Cold Blooded" colorway features a blend of Bliss Blue and Sky Tint on the upper. Meanwhile, subtle hits of Tech Grey Metallic complete the iced-out design. The shoes come with an extra set of blue laces.

Adidas Basketball continues to embrace a bold, yet minimalist design that meets modern fashion standards. Edwards' signature logo pops off the tongues, while the legendary Three Stripes graces the heels. One look and you know whose shoe it is.

Performance Technology

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Cold Blooded" colorway. | adidas

Tech specs for the adidas Anthony Edwards 3 include an advanced TPU cage for lateral lockdown. Meanwhile, a multi-angled chevron design offers dynamic stability and torsional support. The two-way stretch knit upper is designed for flexibility, containment, and breathability.

The silhouette contains adidas Boost+ technology (a lighter Boost foam) and a LightstrikePro midsole for energy return with next-level speed. It is designed for an explosive game and to help hoopers unleash their full potential.

Inspiration

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Cold Blooded" colorway. | adidas

"Every time I step on the court, I want a shoe that can help me dominate," said Edwards in a press release. "Each element is designed to help players take over whenever they pick up the basketball, no matter what court they're playing on."

"AE continues to lead our mission to be the brand of the next generation," said Max Staiger, Global General Manager of adidas Basketball.

"Each detail of his third signature shoe extends that mindset into product and onto the court. Through disruptive design, advanced materials, and polarizing colors, it embodies his joy and unapologetic confidence for the game."

Adidas x Anthony Edwards

Alongside the launch of the shoe, adidas and Edwards will drop the MINNATLANTASOTA sketch show. It is an episodic film series that debuted on September 12. New episodes will premiere on the 5th of each month throughout the NBA season, starring Edwards alongside adidas athletes and emerging comedic talent.

Edwards has been an adidas athlete since entering the NBA in 2020. His signature sneaker line launched in December 2023 and has kept the basketball world on its toes ever since. In July 2024, Edwards and adidas agreed to a multi-year contract worth over $10 million annually.

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