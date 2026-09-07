The Nike Ja 3 "Garden" Just Restocked Online

Long before the Memphis Grizzlies traded Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers, he debuted the Nike Ja 3 "Welcome to the Garden" colorway against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in November 2025. Nike shock-dropped a version of that player-exclusive shoe in July 2026, which sold out quickly.

With Morant's fourth signature sneaker launching since then, we assumed that was the last of the rare colorway. Luckily for athletes and fans who missed the shock drop, the sneakers have just restocked online at one retailer. Below is a detailed breakdown of everything shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Ja 3 "Garden" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Garden" colorway was released on July 15, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Eventually, these limited-edition sneakers will sell out again. Fans who miss the shock drop and restock will be able to find them on resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $176 on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Nike Ja 3 "Garden" colorway. | Nike

The "Garden" colorway shows love to the Statue of Liberty with a Malachite upper. The aggressive claw marks wrap up the shoe in black, while the Nike and Ja branding come together in a white spray-paint effect on the lateral sides.

The insoles are blue and orange, referencing the regular season debut against the Knicks. It is worth noting that the general-release colorway does not have the New York City Parks and Recreation leaf logo. Instead, ZoomX branding appears on the midsole.

Tech Specs

The Nike Ja 3 "Garden" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 was a fan favorite thanks to its bold aesthetic. However, hoopers had mixed opinions on the shoe. Issues with stability and comfort caused complaints online, including from rapper 2 Chainz. Despite its issues, the model still had respectable performance technology.

Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam. Padded ankle collars and a foam sockliner offer step-in comfort. Meanwhile, a traction pattern with all-over mini Ja logos worked well on the hardwood. Lastly, the mesh upper is breathable and well-ventilated.

Nike x Ja Morant

The Nike Ja 3 "Garden" colorway. | Nike

orant signed with Nike before his rookie season and has exceeded all expectations. He has one of the most popular signature lines in the NBA, and the Nike Ja 4 is continuing that trend.

While we hate to see the Nike Ja 3 go, there are already several exciting colorways of Morant's fourth signature shoe on the way. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.