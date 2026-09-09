Jayson Tatum's 5th Signature Jordan Brand Shoe Unveiled

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum always has a distinctive theme with each of his signature Jordan Brand basketball shoes. Today, the Jordan Tatum 5 was unveiled, and its main objective is control.

Tatum dictates the pace of the game, and this new silhouette is designed for hoopers who want to stay composed under pressure and make every movement intentional. The shoe also reflects Tatum's continued growth in the NBA and the footwear industry.

Jordan Tatum 5

The Jordan Tatum 5 "Sunrise" and "Sunset" colorway. | Jordan Brand

If the Jordan Tatum 4 was about the NBA All-Star's comeback, the Jordan Tatum 5 mirrors his approach to competition. While always maintaining full control, the shoe delivers a lightweight, responsive ride.

Tatum's No. 0 got reimagined for the St. Louis Gateway Arch. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Tatum 5 introduces a refined, future-forward design language. It aims to blend on-court functionality with off-court appeal. Breathable mesh ventilation zones and lightweight materials improve airflow. Meanwhile, Tatum's iconic number 0 gets new treatment, inspired by the St. Louis Gateway Arch.

Performance Upgrades

Outsole of the Jordan Tatum 5. | Jordan Brand

The most notable design element of the Jordan Tatum 5 actually plays an important role in the shoe's performance. The dynamic utility strap enhances containment without adding unnecessary weight. It works with the heel structure for a stable, secure, locked-in feel.

Additional tech specs include a 10mm forefoot Air Zoom unit that provides responsive energy return. Lastly, a herringbone traction pattern featuring HART 2.0 rubber supports precise footwork. Visually, this is definitely a big departure from what we are used to seeing with Tatum's sneakers.

Release Information

The Jordan Tatum 5 "Sunrise" colorway. | Jordan Brand

The Jordan Brand Tatum 5 will launch in China on Thursday, September 24. A global release will follow on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. Full-family pricing includes: Adult ($130–$135), Big Kid ($100), Little Kid ($80), and Baby/Toddler ($55).

The "Sunrise" and "Sunset" colorways are the first two colorways unveiled by Jordan Brand. Boston's beautiful skyline inspired both colorways, highlighting the silhouette's striking design. Fans can expect dozens more styles throughout 2026 and 2027.

Jayson Tatum x Jordan Brand

The Jordan Tatum 5 "Sunset" colorway. | Jordan Brand

After starting his NBA career with Nike in 2017, Tatum moved within the Nike INC. family to Jordan Brand in 2019 with a signature sneaker deal. Jumpman launched Tatum's sneaker line in Spring 2023 and has quickly produced five signature models in three years.

Alongside Luka Doncic, Tatum is one of the main pillars of Jordan Brand basketball. His popularity extends to every level of the sport, even getting his alma mater (the Duke Blue Devils) to break with tradition and wear his Jordan Brand basketball shoes for one game last season.

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