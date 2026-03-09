The Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Bulldawg" Tips Off March Madness

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' second signature adidas basketball shoe has dropped in several exciting colorways, and no time is as thrilling as March Madness.

On Monday morning, adidas Basketball officially unveiled the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Bulldawg" colorway. The design seems like a wink and a nod to Edwards' college basketball roots. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the performance basketball shoes.

Shopping Information

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Bulldawg" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Bulldawg" colorway launches at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 14. Online shoppers can buy the hoop shoes for $130 in adult sizes at adidas, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and select retailers worldwide.

Fans who do not want to wait until the release can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Or they can find other colorways up to 40% off online.

Design Details

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Bulldawg" colorway. | adidas

The "Bulldawg" colorway features Pure Ruby on the side panels with Core Black Overlays, while the Silver Metallic detailing pulls the shoe together. Edwards' signature logo and adidas Three Stripes branding provide the finishing touches to the incredible design.

Its name and color scheme could easily be interpreted as a nod to Edwards' alma mater, the Georgia Bulldogs. But of course, the University of Georgia is a Nike school, so no connection was explicitly made. Instead, adidas explained, the "Bulldawg" channels the fire of fierce competitors, a colorway built for the player who never backs down.

Tech Specs

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Bulldawg" colorway. | adidas

Tech specs include a propulsion Plate that provides torsional support and energy return for quicker takeoffs and effortless elevation. Meanwhile, articulated Fangs deliver lockdown and containment, keeping players secure through every cut, drive, and first step.

Lastly, LIGHTBOOST + Lightstrike combine rim and core construction with adidas' leading cushioning platforms, offering superior comfort and responsiveness. At a deeply discounted price, this one of the best hoop shoes on the market.

Anthony Edwards x adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Bulldawg" colorway. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Edwards initially signed a rookie-scale sneaker deal with adidas upon entering the NBA. However, the Timberwolves guard's rapid ascension in the league led to a signature sneaker line and eventually an eight-figure, multiyear contract extension with adidas in July 2024. He has two signature shoes, with a budget-friendly line launching later this year.

March Madness is just getting started, so fans can expect more exciting sneaker drops from Edwards and adidas throughout the spring. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.