Adidas unveils Damian Lillard & Donovan Mitchell's upcoming sneakers at NBA All-Star Weekend
As the world's best basketball players head to San Francisco for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, so are the biggest brands. Adidas kicked off its weekend festivities with a major splash.
Adidas Basketball celebrates NBA All-Star Weekend with the debut of the highly anticipated Dame X and the DON 7, signature sneakers from Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell, a continuation of their commitments to pushing the boundaries of performance excellence.
The adidas Basketball Dame X and DON 7 will be available exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers beginning Summer 2025.
The Dame X represents Lillard's unwavering determination and poise under pressure, capturing the essence of his "Always Dame Time" mentality.
Designed for elite performance, the Dame X focuses on three key elements—comfort, lightweight construction, and traction. As the first sub-$100 basketball shoe to feature adidas' Lightstrike technology, it delivers premium innovation at an accessible price point.
The shoe's bold, dynamic design mirrors Dame's fearless approach to the game and his unwavering commitment to his community.
The D.O.N. Issue #7 is built for elite performance, designed to meet the demands of Donovan Mitchell's powerful game.
As adidas' first basketball shoe with full-length Lightstrike Pro, it delivers unmatched cushioning and responsiveness. A carbon fiber shank enhances stability and helps power his game.
Alongside the Dame X and the DON 7, adidas Basketball launches the "Outer Limits" pack, featuring new colorways of signature shoes from Anthony Edwards, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and James Harden.
The "Outer Limits" pack embodies the spirit of pushing boundaries and forging one's own path and is inspired by the signature athletes' drive to elevate the game. The "Outer Limits" pack brings bold colorways and proven technology, redefining style and performance both on and off the court. The collection includes:
The Anthony Edwards 1 in "Champagne Metallic," D.O.N. Issue 6 in "Lucid Lemon," Dame 9 in "Silver Metallic," Harden Volume 9 "Cyber Metallic," Adizero Select "Outer Limits," and Exhibit Select "Outer Limits."
The adidas Basketball “Outer Limits Pack” will be available exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers from February 15, 2025.
Launching Summer 2025, the AE 1 arrives in "Pre-Loved Lime," blending vibrant tones with sleek design elements for a bold on-court look. Meanwhile, the Harden Vol. 9 drops in "Dynamo," featuring a striking mix of electric orange and lightweight construction, embodying James Harden’s energetic style of play, available Fall 2025.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is here, and it is time for every player and their sneaker brand to show out. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
