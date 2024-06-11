Lionel Messi is Fueling Adidas Soccer Popularity in United States
Ahead of 2024’s biggest soccer tournaments, adidas has shared new, exclusive data showing strong brand momentum and investment in soccer. Even better, it shows the nationwide impact of Lionel Messi’s arrival to the MLS.
The brand recently shared that adidas has invested $15 million - both in product and financial contributions - in non-profit partners helping to expand access to the game for underserved communities.
Additionally, they have nearly $9 million in planned investments through 2026 when the U.S., Mexico and Canada host the FIFA World Cup.
Adidas continues to see significant interest growth in the North America region. The brand has seen a 60% increase in visits to Messi’s microsite at adidas.com in the U.S. YoY and a more than 40% increase in visits to kid’s soccer.
For the first time ever, the brand is also sharing the popularity of Messi’s Inter Miami and Argentina kits by state. The brand used adidas.com sales data to map which states have the highest per capita sales of the kits, illustrating Messi’s illustrious impact on the sport.
Some key takeaways for Messi’s Inter Miami Kit include: Florida leads the nation in per capita sales, followed by Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York.
Meanwhile, Messi’s Argentina Kit data shows that Florida leads the nation in per capita sales, followed by New Jersey, California, Delaware and New York. Fans can shop Messi's signature apparel and footwear collection on the adidas website.
This exciting news comes following a pop-up activation, adidas Fútbol Society, in Brooklyn to celebrate the growth of soccer in North America and the culture born from it.
On Saturday, the brand hosted a community event with Just Ball League, which was co-created by the US Soccer Foundation and adidas to create opportunities for league play at the neighborhood level and foster a love of soccer for youth in under-resourced communities.
It is going to be a very exciting summer for soccer fans and the sneaker community. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.
