Adidas Hooked Up Miami and Indiana for the CFP National Championship

To the victor go the spoils, and adidas deserves a victory lap ahead of Monday night's CFP National Championship. Instead, adidas is treating its two partner schools to an epic haul of player-exclusive gear before the big game.

On Friday night, University of Miami alum and adidas partner David Njoku unveiled the haul, which included Harden Volume 10s, Purechills, Control 5s, Evo SLs, apparel, and custom Miami suitcases.

Adidas surprised the Miami Hurricanes with new gear. | adidas

This was on the heels of the pre-Fiesta Bowl gifting adidas did, only making these gifts even sweeter.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers received their care packages earlier today in their hotel room. Kicked off by NIL partners Elijah Sarratt and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, the team received Harden Volume 10s, Purechills, Control 5s, apparel, and custom Indiana suitcases.

Adidas surprised the Indiana Hoosiers with new gear. | adidas

Indiana has dominated the college football landscape this season, and adidas has been with them every step of the way. In addition to its strong NIL partnerships with Sarratt and Mendoza, the brand flexed its marketing muscle leading up to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December.

Best of all, adidas is not done yet. Fans can expect more surprises from the Three Stripes as it prepares for the biggest night of its college football life. Adidas is rallying around its partner universities in what will be the first all-Adidas national championship in the CFP era.

Adidas is not leaving the fanbases out of the fun. Both Hoosiers and Hurricanes fans can choose from a wide selection of apparel, shoes, and more at adidas.com.

The University of Miami has been an adidas school since 2015, following a landmark 12-year partnership deal. The agreement runs through to June 2027. Meanwhile, the University of Indiana has been an adidas school since 2004. Their most recent contract extension was a 10-year deal finalized in July 2024 and running through 2034.

The 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday, January 19. Best of all, it will be held in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

We hate to see the college football season end, as it has been a masterclass by Indiana, Miami, and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

