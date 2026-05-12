Dodgers Trade for Diamondbacks’ 2023 Postseason Hero
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When the Diamondbacks designated outfielder Alek Thomas for assignment last Friday, it signaled a surprising turn for a player who became a fan favorite with his excellent play during the team's run to the 2023 World Series. Today that tenure came to an end as Thomas is headed to the Dodgers in a trade that will send minor leaguer outfielder Jose Requena to Arizona.
Thomas's demotion was a result of the Diamondbacks calling up their top prospect in Ryan Waldschmidt. The move came after a disasterous start to the season for Thomas, who is hitting .181 in 100 plate appearances and carries a .222 on-base percentage. It's a far cry from the promise he showed a few years ago when he served as a key cog in Torey Lovullo's pennant-winning unit. In 17 playoff games Thomas blasted four clutch home runs and posted a .734 OPS during that postseason.
Matching those numbers has proven difficult for Thomas who leaves Arizona after 448 games with a career .230/.273/.361 slash line. His most memorable moment was a late game-tying home run off of Craig Kimbrel in Game 4 of the 2023 NLCS that led the Diamondbacks to an eventual victory and a seven-game triumph.
Thomas was a second round pick in 2018 and has shown that he can help a team win when it matters most. For the Dodgers he's definitely worth taking a flyer on as his development would be a luxury amid an already immensely talented roster.
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster