The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" Restocked Again Online

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway was one of the most anticipated sneaker releases of last summer. Luckily for old-school basketball fans, the iconic kicks restocked multiple times online.

Much to our pleasant surprise, the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" is available once again at retail price online at two popular retail stores. Below is a detailed look and breakdown for shoppers looking to scoop up the legendary hoop shoes.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 dropped in the "Grape" colorway dropped on June 21, 2025. It has restocked multiple times and is available once again for $215 in adult sizes at Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

There is no telling how long the restocked sneakers will last this time. However, savvy online shoppers who miss the restock might be able to find the kicks below the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $191 on StockX.

"Grape" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

The "Grape" colorway sports a white leather upper with a mix of Grape Ice and New Emerald detailing throughout the shoe. The Jumpman logo, sharktook midsole, and "Nike Air" branding on the heel remain true to the original design.

Instead of the reflective 3M tongue (designed to light up when cameras flashed inside NBA arenas), this tongue stands out with its ultra-fresh grape aesthetic. The icy-clear outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

Air Jordan 5 Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but it's still comfortable enough to wear casually on or off the court. Its leather upper is stylish and dependable. TPU mesh quarter panels offer breathability.

Meanwhile, the lace lock system and a padded ankle collar provide a secure ankle fit. The Nike Air cushioning resides in a soft midsole for more flight. Lastly, the translucent and solid rubber outsole features a herringbone pattern and flex grooves for multi-directional grip.

Air Jordan 5 History

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 5 at the 1990 NBA All-Star Game in Miami, Florida. The "Grape" design was one of four original colorways. NBA rules prohibited Jordan from wearing this Charlotte-inspired colorway, but the sneaker gained even greater cultural significance when Will Smith popularized it on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Jordan's fifth signature sneaker has dropped in countless new colorways over the years, but the four original designs remain the best. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from sports world and beyond.