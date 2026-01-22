The Air Jordan 1 Low "Dodgers" Just Dropped Online

It is no secret that many MLB fans have a mix of jealousy and hatred for the Los Angeles Dodgers right now. The Dodgers' back-to-back World Series titles, combined with a ruthless front office, have caused a major stir in the sport.

But to the victors go the spoils, and Dodgers fans are now in for another treat. The Air Jordan 1 Low has dropped in a colorway inspired by the best team (and uniforms) in baseball. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what Dodgers fans must know about the new kicks.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Dodgers"

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

While not an official collaboration between Jumpman and the Dodgers, the inspiration for the Air Jordan 1 Low SE "White/Old Royal" colorway could not be clearer. That is why the sneaker community has dubbed it the "Dodgers" colorway.

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Dodgers" colorway is available online now for $130 in adult sizes at Nike.com. The shoes had a reported release date of February 1, but have apparently made an early arrival online.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

Just like the Dodgers uniforms, this version of the Air Jordan 1 is flawless. The classic silhouette sports a White leather upper with matching overlays. Meanwhile, Old Royal provides the perfect contrast to the Nike Swoosh logos, Air Jordan branding, and laces.

Meanwhile, subtle pops of University Red detailing appear throughout the shoe, similar to the numbers on the front of the Dodgers' jerseys. Lastly, a Gum Yellow outsole completes the baseball-themed aesthetic of the old-school basketball shoe.

More: The Nike Kobe 6 'Dodgers' collection is incredible.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan never played in the low-top version of his first signature sneaker. Plus, the retro hoop shoe has been a lifestyle sneaker for a long time. However, the iconic model still touts enough technology for a comfortable ride.

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE features an encapsulated Air-Sole unit that provides lightweight cushioning. Meanwhile, genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look. Lastly, the solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Jordan Brand Athletes

Outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

Nike has plenty of athletes on the Dodgers roster, with Mookie Betts representing Jordan Brand. Combine that with other competing brands, and there are plenty of incredible footwear options for Dodgers fans.

The 2026 MLB season is right around the corner, so fans can expect more heat from Nike and Jordan Brand. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

