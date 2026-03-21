The Air Jordan 1 Low Honors UNC Tar Heels for March Madness

The UNC Tar Heels men's basketball team was one of the first teams to suffer an upset in the NCAA Basketball tournament. However, the women's team is still going strong in the Big Dance. Best of all, Nike and Jordan Brand are celebrating the festivities in style.

Michael Jordan's iconic Air Jordan signature sneaker line is best known for its Chicago Bulls colorways, but its Carolina Blue designs inspired by his time in Chapel Hill are a close second among fans.

Just in time for March Madness, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Midnight Navy University Blue" colorway dropped online. Instead of the traditional home theme, this colorway takes on the challenge of road games with a darker aesthetic.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Midnight Navy University Blue" colorway. | Nike

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Midnight Navy University Blue" colorway dropped on Friday, March 20. Online shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes at Nike.com and at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Frugal sneakerheads shopping for a discount must wait, as the asking prices on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT are still above retail in most sizes (though that could change in the near future).

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Midnight Navy University Blue" colorway. | Nike

Design Details

The "Midnight Navy University Blue" colorway features a White leather upper with Midnight Navy overlays that match the tongues and laces.

The road theme continues with Nike Swooshes in Midnight Navy, while the Jumpman logo and original Air Jordan branding pop off the shoe in University Blue. Lastly, the insoles and outsoles sport the iconic shade of University Blue.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but still offers all-day comfort. Its encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning. Meanwhile, the genuine leather offers durability and a premium look.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Midnight Navy University Blue" colorway. | Nike

History

The Air Jordan 1 Low is inspired by Jordan's first signature sneaker, which he debuted in 1984 and released the following spring in 1985. While Jordan never played in the low-cut version of his debut hoop shoe, it remains one of the most popular models thanks to its low-cut, lifestyle-friendly design.

According to Nike's product description, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. The silhouette is over 40 years old and remains timeless.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Midnight Navy University Blue" colorway. | Nike

Fans can expect more heat from Nike and Jordan Brand now that March Madness has tipped off. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.