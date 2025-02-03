Jordan Brand Launches "You Can't Ban Greatness" Ad Before Grammys
Michael Jordan's legacy has grown beyond basketball to take on all sports, entertainment, and fashion. But what if the Air Jordan never got off the ground due to arcane NBA rules in 1985?
Luckily, fans will never have to live in that reality. But to celebrate 40 years of greatness, Jordan Brand continues to reimagine sneaker history had Nike not paid the fine for MJ's red and black sneakers.
Jumpman started the incredibly aggressive marketing campaign on December 23. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts broke the NFL dress code with his Air Jordan cleat colors.
The NFL slapped Hurts with a fine for his multi-colored Air Jordan 11 cleats. Naturally, Jordan Brand paid the fine. In an official statement, Jumpman said, "We're paying the fine" and "You can't ban greatness."
The bold marketing campaign has continued with a Christmas Day commercial, blocking the sneakers on Jordan's statue at the United Center and placing black bars over images of Air Jordans on the Nike website.
Earlier today, Air Jordan sneakers got banned on NBA 2K25. Now, Jordan Brand has officially launched its star-studded campaign anthem.
Across, sport, culture, community, the impact that Jordan Brand has made is clear and immense. And that ultimately leads us to the reality: Greatness is Unbannable.
In recognition of the continued influence the Jordan Brand has on culture and sport, Jumpman launched a new video that showcases the past, present, and, most importantly, future impact the brand will have.
Fans will recognize top athletes and entertainers in the 90-second video that highlights Jumpman's global popularity and influence. Everyone from Jordan Brand's signature NBA and NFL athletes to Travis Scott and DJ Khaled to Howard University's cheer squad make cameos.
The video first went live on Sunday evening and will also play during the Grammys (plus, there will be some interesting Easter eggs at the awards show).
