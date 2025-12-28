Steph Curry's Shoes Honor 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto

The Golden State Warriors traveled north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon. Warriors point guard Stephen Curry continued his strategy of paying homage to hoops legends while celebrating his sneaker free agency.

Curry and Under Armour unexpectedly split in November, and the four-time NBA champion has dazzled fans with his wide range of sneakers from various brands. But no brand has gotten more love from Curry than his former sponsor, Nike.

NOCTA Glide

Stephen Curry wears the NOCTA Glide. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Curry shook things up with his footwear on Sunday; instead of paying tribute to individuals, he showed love to the city of Toronto. Curry arrived at Scotiabank Arena wearing the sneakers of Toronto native and legendary rapper Drake.

Curry wore the Nike x NOCTA Glide sneakers in the "Black/White" colorway. The shoes were released in June of 2023 for $160 in adult sizes. They have since sold out, but online shoppers can find them on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Nike Kobe 11

Stephen Curry wears the Nike Kobe 11. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

When it was time to play, Curry took the floor in Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes. But not just any pair of kicks, it was the Nike Kobe 11 "Northern Lights" colorway. Bryant wore them in Toronto during his final NBA All-Star Game.

Bryant's All-Star Game kicks cost more than other pairs of the Nike Kobe 11 because of the extra attention given to the colorway. The black Flyknit upper combines with a Green Glow hue. Best of all, the outsole glows in the dark.

The shoes were released in February 2016 for $220 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can find the shoes on StockX, but remember the performance basketball shoes will soon turn 10 years old.

Curry's Sneaker Free Agency

Stephen Curry wears the Nike Kobe 11. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Over the past two months, Curry has enjoyed the best sneaker free agency since Bryant's 2002-03 season. In November, Curry warned sneaker brands that "Everybody should be on alert," and he was not exaggerating.

Curry has worn adidas, Li-Ning, Jordan, New Balance, Nike, PUMA, and Reebok since his split with Under Armour. Even better, the sneakerhead and hoops historian has used his footwear to give a history lesson to fans.

Just don't expect him to show any love to the unreleased Curry 13 when it finally hits shelves. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

