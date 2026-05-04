The Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" Drops This Weekend

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's historic NBA career and game-changing signature sneaker line would have never taken flight without his mother's guidance. Every fan should be thankful for Deloris Jordan's wisdom and vision.

So, it is only right that Jordan Brand celebrate Deloris and moms everywhere ahead of Mother's Day 2026 (May 10). Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming Women's Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Women's Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low drops in the "Mother's Day" colorway at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 9. The retro sneakers will be released in limited sizing options: Women's ($195), Little Kids ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80) sizing. Online shoppers will be able to buy the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett Stores, and other select retailers.

Unlike the recently released Women's Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" or Women's Air Jordan 4 "Pink Carmine" colorways, this special-edition Mother's Day tribute will not go beyond men's size 10.5 (for clever sneakerheads trying to do the conversion from women's to men's sizes).

"Mother's Day" Details

Extras for the Women's Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" colorway sports a crispy clean white mesh upper with Metallic Gold leather wrapping around the base of the shoe. The Jumpman logo and Air Jordan branding pop off in Metallic Gold, while the University Gold outsole provides the foundation of the legendary basketball shoe.

In addition to special packaging, the shoes come with two golden split heart pendants ready for gifting. Plus, a card with the message, "No one shines like a mother. Thank you for being the gold standard. Never flashy, always radiant. Solid, like 24K."

Air Jordan 11 Low Tech Specs

The Women's Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" colorway. | Nike

Jordan never played in the Air Jordan 11 Low, but you might still be able to get buckets in the classy kicks. They feature a full-length Air-Sole unit for lightweight cushioning, and the rubber outsole provides durable traction.

The breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool, while the rope laces (a nod to the basketball net) stay tied and keep you locked in for lift off. Even if you are not hooping, the shoes offer all-day comfort and style.

Air Jordan 11 Low History

The Women's Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" colorway. | Nike

Jordan's 11th signature sneaker is synonymous with his NBA comeback in 1995. The Air Jordan 11 Low was eventually released in 2001, elevating the shoe to new heights. While "His Airness" never played in the model, this version of the sneaker has given fans many of the most fun colorways.

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