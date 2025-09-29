The Air Jordan 11 Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 9 New Colorways
Throughout 2025, Jordan Brand has celebrated the Air Jordan 1 with its "40 Years of Greatness" campaign. However, it is also an important anniversary for one of the line's most popular models.
The Air Jordan 11 is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and Jordan Brand has announced a series of special-edition releases. The storied silhouette returns with community-driven stories from around the world, featuring unexpected colors, textures, and materials that completely flip the script.
Over the next several months, the Air Jordan 11 will drop in nine limited-edition colorways: Gamma, Pearl, Rare Air, Inner Beast, Mojave, H-Town, 285, China, and Tokyo.
The Air Jordan 11 styles will be available across SNKRS, Nike digital channels, Nike and Jordan Brand stores, and select retail partners. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each colorway.
Air Jordan 11 "Gamma"
Details: The Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" pays homage to the OG colorway. The silhouette's first all-black colorway features shades of Gamma Blue heat. The signature patent leather mudguard, translucent outsole, and nylon mesh come together to light up the night with unmistakably high energy.
Release Information: The shoes drop in full-family sizing on Saturday, December 13.
Women's Air Jordan 11 "Pearl"
Details: The Women's Air Jordan 11 "Pearl" features pearlescent details and a premium Sail leather upper that nods to timeless traditions and raises the stakes with new energy. Its wide ribbon laces and a freshwater pearl keychain create further distinction.
Release Information: The shoes drop in women's sizes on Tuesday, November 11.
Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air"
Details: Built to close the Rare Air series with a bang, the Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" features a custom colorway with red and blue color-blocking and a tinted outsole. The Jordan letter insignia along the eyelets is another touch of the catalog's rich heritage.
Release Information: The shoes drop in full-family sizing on Wednesday, October 1.
Kids' Air Jordan 11 "Inner Beast"
Details: As Jordan Brand's first standalone kids' Air Jordan 11, this silhouette's roots are tied to MJ's relentless work ethic on and off the court. Every detail, from the velvet camouflage and premium leather to the embroidered Jumpman and glow-in-the-dark outsole, ties back to the "Black Cat" persona.
Release Information: The shoes drop in kids' sizing on Saturday, October 4.
Air Jordan 11 "Mojave"
Details: The Air Jordan 11 "Mojave" embraces the unexpected narrative of the outdoors through an aged nubuck upper that takes on a purple shade reminiscent of Las Vegas' red rocks sunsets. The silhouette embodies the dry, sun-bleached textures of the city's buildings, with premium materials calling to mind the thriving antique and vintage markets residents know and love.
The reflective Jumpman logo and edges are reminiscent of Vegas' bright lights, and a gold, carbon fiber outsole plate speaks to the opulence of the Strip.
Release Information: The shoes drop on Saturday, November 22. They will be sold exclusively in-store at select regional retail partner locations in North America.
Air Jordan 11 "H-Town"
Details: The Air Jordan 11 "H-Town" honors Houston's famous hustle by representing the trunk of a car. Nuanced and intentional details include a silk suede upper and a chrome Jumpman logo.
Release Information: The shoes drop on Saturday, November 22. They will be sold exclusively in-store at select regional retail partner locations in North America.
Air Jordan 11 "285"
Details: The Air Jordan 11 "285" pays homage to Atlanta with an exclusive design that nods to Interstate 285, which encircles the city and embodies its vibrant culture. It features a leather upper, while a debossed route around the mudguard provides a distinctly local look. The multicolor sock liner and footbed lend an additional tribute to Atlanta's street art culture.
Release Information: The shoes drop on Saturday, November 22. They will be sold exclusively in-store at select regional retail partner locations in North America.
Air Jordan 11 "China"
Details: The Air Jordan 11 "China" honors the country's growing hoops scene. It sports a canvas and suede upper, decked with an embroidered and beaded pattern. A brown leather mudguard, suede midsole, gum outsole, and silk lining offer a uniquely crafted expression of the iconic silhouette.
Release Information: The shoes drop on Monday, December 1. They will be sold exclusively in China across Jordan Brand and Nike digital channels and select retail locations.
Air Jordan 11 "Tokyo"
Details: The Air Jordan 11 "Tokyo" connects vintage and modern themes by respecting the past with a remix for a new generation. The special-edition silhouette features embroidery, traditionally used to give new life and longevity to well-loved garments.
A gradient leather mudguard, suede upper, and edge piping give the silhouette an elevated look and feel, while a map on the outsole nods to MJ's championship path.
Release Information: The shoes do not yet have an official release date. However, they will drop in Spring 2026, exclusively in Japan.
