The Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' Just Restocked Online

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Just before the start of the holiday shopping season, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' returned to shelves last month. Naturally, the iconic shoes sold out quickly upon their release. Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker remains a fan favorite, especially in the original Chicago Bulls colors.

Factor that in with the low-top version to meet modern fashion trends, and the release was a slam dunk. Much to the delight of fans, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' was surprisingly restocked earlier today.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' was initially released on Saturday, November 15. However, they are not back in stock (while supplies last) at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

The old-school basketball shoes were released in full-family sizing: adult ($145), big kid ($120), little kid ($80), and toddler ($65) sizes.

Those who miss the restock will still be able to find the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' on trusted sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

Details

Original branding on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' colorway. | Nike

The 'Chicago' colorway features Varsity Red and Summit White leather on the upper, with oversized black Swoosh logos turning back the clock to the early origins of the legendary shoe.

The updated design includes the most important details that made fans fall in love with the sneakers four decades ago. The "Nike Air" branding on the tongue and insole, and the original signature Air Jordan Wings logo stamped on the heel.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG has aged off the basketball court, but is more iconic than ever. There is no basketball shoe more timeless, especially in Bulls colors.

History

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Chicago' colorway. | Nike

Jordan never wore the low-top version of the Air Jordan 1 on the court. However, his 1984 debut of the shoe changed the game. This was evident with the official launch of the shoe in 1985.

Eventually, the Air Jordan 1 started getting retro releases and redesigns in every style imaginable. The Air Jordan 1 has even been remixed for different sports. It speaks to the timeless design of the original model.

