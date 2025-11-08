The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' is Parked on Shelves on Release Day

Sneakerheads can set their watches to exciting shoes dropping every Saturday. That is especially true during November as major brands gear up for the holiday shopping season.

This morning's big release was the Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' in full-family sizing. It was the first time the OG colorway had returned in ten years, and only its third release of all time. Much to the surprise of old-school NBA fans, the shoes did not sell out.

While that is not a satisfactory level of hype for Jordan Brand, it is great news for the average shopper who wants to avoid paying resale prices. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.

Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' Parked on Shelves

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway launched globally at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, November 8. Online shoppers can still buy the sneakers in most sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

The old-school basketball shoes were released in full-family sizing: adult ($215), big kid ($165), little kid ($105), and toddler ($90) sizes.

Retailers are not the only ones disappointed in the lack of enthusiasm surrounding the release. Sneaker resellers cannot be happy, as the shoe is hovering below retail price on GOAT and StockX. It will likely sink further in the coming days.

Iconic Details

Details on the Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

The 'Taxi' colorway features a white leather upper complemented by black reptile-textured mudguards. The black Jumpman logos pop off the tongues, while gold accents and bright yellow detailing appear to complete the taxi aesthetic.

Iconic details include the "TWO 3" lettering under the laces, with the legendary Jordan Brand messaging on the heels, "Jordan / Quality Inspired By The Greatest Player Ever."

Like many old-school NBA fans, the Air Jordan 12 has aged off the basketball court. However, its premium materials and classic style make it stylish enough to wear anywhere.

Legendary History

The outsole of the Air Jordan 12 'Taxi' colorway. | Nike

Michael Jordan's appreciation for New York City is well-documented, with the 'Taxi' colorway inspired by the yellow cabs streaming up and down the streets of the city that never sleeps.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield and championed by Jordan, the Air Jordan 12 was on the court for some of the NBA's most memorable moments, including a championship run by the Chicago Bulls.

Despite today's unexpected results, Jordan Brand will still dominate the competition this holiday shopping season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

