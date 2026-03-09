The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" Returns This Saturday

Throughout the Chicago Bulls' legendary "Last Dance" season, Michael Jordan wore his 13th signature sneaker in a small assortment of OG styles.

One of those is the Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway, which has only dropped twice since its original release. Much to delight of fans, the iconic hoop shoe makes its triumphant return this weekend.

Despite the never-ending supply of retro Air Jordan sneakers, this model and colorway will always excite old-school NBA fans. Below is a detailed look, breakdown, and history of the upcoming Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway releases at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 14. Shoppers will be able to buy the retro sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett stores.

The shoes are dropping in a full-size run: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Toddler ($90) sizing.

There is no doubt that the Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway will sell out quickly on its release day. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the old-school basketball shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway. | Nike

The "Chicago" colorway features a white quilted leather upper with University Red overlays around the midsole panels and heels. The black detailing on the outsole and Jumpman logo completes the trifecta of Bulls colors, while the holographic eye remains true to the original.

The outsole resembles a panther's paw, a nod to Jordan's nickname, the "Black Cat." The white, black, and red outsole is so pretty that you almost don't even want to step on it. But these retro sneakers were built for the apex predator on the basketball court.

Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" History

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway. | Nike

Nike's legendary sneaker designer, Tinker Hatfield, is responsible for the iconic Air Jordan 13. Jordan debuted the model during the 1997-98 NBA season, his final campaign with the Bulls. The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" hit shelves in 1998, but has only enjoyed two retro releases: 2010 and 2017.

Of course, Jordan switched out to the Air Jordan 14 by the end of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. But it was his 13th signature sneaker that helped Jordan navigate an incredibly challenging path through the regular season and Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" colorway. | Nike

Who knows when the Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" will be released again? Now is the time for fans interested in the kicks to buy them before having to wait several more years. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.