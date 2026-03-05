The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red 'Black Tongue' Quietly Restocked Online

The sneaker release calendar always keeps fans on its toes, with new heat dropping almost every day. No company dominates release days like Nike and Jordan Brand. However, the biggest steals often come in the form of quiet restocks.

In September 2025, the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red 'Black Tongue' colorway set the tone for the beginning of fall. It appears that the shoe is back for more this spring, as it was just restocked in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything old school NBA fans must know about buying one of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's most iconic sneakers.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red 'Black Tongue' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red "Black Tongue" initially released full-family sizing on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The retro basketball shoes sold out quickly after they dropped on release day, but have been restocked at the retail price of $215 in adult sizes at Foot Locker.

Online shoppers who miss the restock will still be able to find the sneakers at or below the retail price in most sizes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red 'Black Tongue' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 5 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but its premium materials and Nike Air cushioning make it comfortable enough to be worn almost anywhere.

Design Details

When the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red 'Black Tongue' was released in September, it had been 35 years since the shoe's debut. Jordan Brand remained true to the original.

The silhouette sports a premium white leather upper complemented by Fire Red and black accents. The black tongue provides a striking contrast to the other silver-tongued colorways of the model.

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red 'Black Tongue' colorway. | Nike

The iconic "Nike Air" branding appears on the heels, and Jordan's jersey number (#23) is stitched into the lateral sides of the heels. Lastly, the semi-translucent outsole reveals the Jumpman graphic for the final touch.

History

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red 'Black Tongue' colorway. | Nike

Jordan had already established himself as a force in the NBA and the footwear industry in the 1980s, but his greatest moments and six championships all came in the 1990s.

Jordan debuted the shoes in February 1990 at the dawn of his decade of dominance (in the NBA and sneaker industry). As a sign of the times, the sneakers only dropped in four colorways. While the four OG colorways remain fan favorites, the model has since released in countless exciting styles.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.