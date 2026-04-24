The Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" Drops in a Fresh Spring Style

NBA legend Michael Jordan's iconic Air Jordan signature sneaker line often drops in classic Chicago Bulls or UNC Tar Heels colorways. However, Jordan Brand likes to dress its most popular shoes in seasonal hues.

Thanks to each of the silhouettes' iconic style and premium materials, the seasonal designs look incredibly fresh. Luckily for sneakerheads, it does not get much fresher than the Air Jordan 3 in the "Orange Citrus" colorway.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" colorway. | Nike

The Women's Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 30. Online shoppers can buy retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett Stores.

Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $205 in adult sizes. While this is a women's release, the sizing reportedly runs all the way up to men's size 14. There should be sizing available for almost all adults.

"Orange Citrus" Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 3 sports a White upper complemented by Orange Citrus details on the ankle collar and elephant print mudguard. Meanwhile, the iconic Jumpman logo pops off the tongues and heels in Fire Red (a nod to Jordan's days with the Bulls).

The White laces and Cement Grey accents continue the tribute to the Air Jordan 3's roots. Lastly, the outsole combines White, Orange Citrus, and Fire Red to tie together the seasonal design. No extra laces or packaging come with this colorway, but the fan-favorite hangtag is included.

Air Jordan 3 Design Features

The Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 is not a performance basketball shoe anymore. However, it still offers all-day comfort and style. The leather upper is crisp and durable.

Meanwhile, the polyurethane midsole, exposed Air-Sole cushioning, and durable rubber outsole make these sneakers comfortable enough to wear at any function this spring. The Air Jordan 3 lets fans feel like the GOAT wherever they go this spring and summer.

Air Jordan 3 History

The Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 3 during the 1987-88 NBA season. Thanks to Tinker Hatfield's visionary design, the model is widely credited as getting Jordan's signature sneaker line back on track after the Air Jordan 2 fell flat.

Spring is just getting started, and we cannot wait to see what Jordan Brand has in store for the rest of the warm-weather months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.