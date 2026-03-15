The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" Kicks Off New Season

No matter how old you get, spring fever hits everyone. No one is immune to the excitement of longer days, warmer weather, and colorful outdoor scenery. The Air Jordan 3 has managed to capture that indescribable feeling in an upcoming colorway.

Earlier this weekend, Nike loaded the Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" (officially called the 'Sail and Jade Aura') colorway onto its website ahead of its release date. Below is what sneakerheads must know about the exciting drop.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, March 28. Online shoppers can buy retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" will be released in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80).

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

Fans who miss the initial drop can find the sneakers on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT. In fact, shoppers may be able to find their size below the retail price ahead of release day on the resale market. As always, the early bird gets the worm.

Design Details

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" features a pastel color palette synonymous with the season. The silhouette sports a Sail leather upper with Jade Aura and Iris Whisper details that bloom together like a bouquet of flowers.

The embroidered Jumpman logo blends in on the tongue, while the iconic "Nike Air" branding pops off the heels in Iced Carmine. The fan-favorite elephant print on the mudgard appears in Jade Aura. Lastly, the outsole pulls together the design with mixtures of green, blue, pink, and sail.

Air Jordan 3 History

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 3 during the 1987-88 NBA season. The old-school basketball shoe is no longer considered a performance model, but it still features the same technology that helped the GOAT take over the league early in his career.

The polyurethane midsole, exposed Air-Sole cushioning, and durable rubber outsole make these sneakers comfortable enough to wear at any function this spring.

The Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. | Nike

Spring is almost here, and there may be no better pair of kicks to wear this season than the Air Jordan 3 "Spring Is In The Air" colorway. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.