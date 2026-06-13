Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, OG Anunoby, Harper in NBA Finals Game 5)

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is officially the first elimination game of the series, and it took a shocking series of events to get to this point.

First, the New York Knicks won back-to-back road games as underdogs to take a 2-0 series lead. After losing Game 3, New York faced a must-win scenario in Game 4 but fell behind big in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs, trailing by as many as 29 in the middle of the third quarter.

So, naturally, the Knicks pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history to take a commanding 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 on Saturday night.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK.



KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN.



LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

The road team has covered the spread in all four games in this series, and three of the matchups have been decided by four points or less. So, if you’re an NBA bettor and don’t want to take a side on Saturday night, I don’t blame you!

That’s why I’m sharing a few of my favorite player props for Saturday’s game, as there are multiple players that have stepped up in this series and could be in line for big performances in Game 5.

OG Anunoby was the hero for the Knicks in Game 4, scoring 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting (7-for-9 from 3), coming up with a block and the game-winning tip shot in the final seconds. While I like Anunoby in the prop market in Game 5, there are also two Spurs worth considering with their season on the line.

Let’s jump right into the odds and a breakdown of each of these props for Saturday, June 13.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

OG Anunoby OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-112)

The hero of Game 4, Anunoby has been absolutely lights out in the playoffs and these NBA Finals.

He’s shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 50.6 percent from 3 in the postseason and 58.0 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3 in the Finals.

Anunoby has now made three or more shots from beyond the arc in three of the four games in this series, attempting 6.8 3-pointers per game. He was 7-for-9 from 3 in Game 4, and the Spurs don’t have a good matchup for him since most of their wings are smaller than him.

I’d expect another major offensive workload for Anunoby, as he’s become the most reliable scorer outside of Brunson for the Knicks. As long as the volume remains the same (Anunoby has at least five 3-point attempts in each game in this series), it’s hard to see OG slowing down.

Victor Wembanyama OVER 27.5 Points (-113)

This is the biggest game of Victor Wembanyama’s career, and it’ll be interesting to see how he responds.

Wemby has been better with two days of rest in these playoffs, and he had 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting in Game 3 after two days off in the Spurs' lone win of this series. I expect him to look for his shot from the jump, and the former No. 1 overall pick has taken 21.3 shots per game in this series.

With that kind of volume, it’s not a surprise that he’s cleared this line twice in four games, scoring at least 24 points in every matchup. The Spurs can’t afford to have Wemby off the floor much in this game, and he played nearly 44 minutes in Game 4.

I’ll take a shot on him having a bounce-back showing after a 9-for-25 night in Game 4.

Dylan Harper OVER 14.5 Points (-121)

Dylan Harper has been terrific in the NBA Finals, scoring 16, 15, 13 and 21 points in four games, clearing this line in three of them.

The rookie was arguably the Spurs’ best player in Game 4, scoring 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting (3-for-6 from 3), and he’s shooting an impressive 51.4 percent from the field in the playoffs.

Young player or not, Harper has to touch the ball even more for the Spurs if they want to come back in this series, and he has played over 32 minutes in each of the last three games. Outside of a 5-for-18 shooting night in Game 3, he’s gotten past this line pretty effortlessly against the Knicks, who don’t have a great matchup for him on the roster, especially when he’s playing off of De’Aaron Fox or Stephon Castle.

I’m going to trust Harper to continue his impressive Finals in Game 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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